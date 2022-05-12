By Henry Umoru

ABUJA—THE Senate has urged the Federal Government to through the Nigerian Ecological Fund and the Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project, NEWMAP, to as a matter of urgency seek a permanent solution to the endemic gully erosion in Afashio and Afowa communities of Edo North.



The Senate has also directed its Senator Peter Nwaoboshi (APC, Delta North) led Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, to ensure the rehabilitation, culvelting and asphalting of the Afashio Secondary School Road as captured in the 2020 budget as awarded.



Resolutions of the Senate, yesterday, were sequel to a motion sponsored by Senator Francis Alimikhena (APC, Edo North).



Alimikhena had expressed the need for the preservation, restoration and maintenance of the ecological environment of our local communities, for safe movements of citizens, easy transportation of goods, services, and for the peace, security and well-being of citizens, noting that two communities in Edo North(Secondary School Road and Mr. J.A. Obotse Road) have been facing serious menace of gully partly due to increased rainfall that exacerbated flooding, and which threaten the livelihood and existence of the two communities.



He noted that a recent massive gully erosion that affected these two roads – the major agricultural food baskets of the area completely cut off the two roads denying students access to their school thus also affecting the entire people of the communities.

According to him, “The erosion tragedy at this time, has the capacity of collapsing the entire rural agriculture and economy of a thriving food basket areas of Edo North, especially the communities of Afashio and Afowa with the consequent loss of valuable agricultural products and property.”



The senate after the motion was moved adopted same and urged the Federal Government to through NEWMAP, to as a matter of urgency seek a permanent solution to the endemic gully erosion in Afashio and Afowa communities of Edo North.