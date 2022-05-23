By Chioma Onuegbu

Speaker of Akwa Ibom state House of Assembly, Mr Aniekan Bassey , ex-National Legal Adviser of Peoples Democratic Party ,PDP, Barr Emmanuel Enoidem and former Commissioner for Environment and Petroleum Resources Barr Ekong Sampson, Monday, emerged as senatorial flag bearers in the state.

Aniekan Bassey emerged winner for Akwa Ibom Northeast (Uyo) Senatorial district, Enoidem for Akwa Ibom NorthWest (Ikot Ekpene) Senatorial district and Ekong Sampson for Akwa Ibom South (Eket) Senatorial district.

For Uyo Senatorial district held at Ibom Hall ground, Aniekan Bassey polled a total of 272 votes, Enoidem scored 329 votes for Ikot Ekpene Senatorial primary, while at Special Protection Unit of Nigeria Police Force Base 27, Awa Iman in Onna LGA Sampson scored a total of 368 votes to emerge winner for Eket Senatorial primary.

There were heavy Security presence at all the three designated centres where the primaries held across the state.

Fielding questions from newsmen after the exercise was concluded at Ibom Hall Uyo, the member of PDP Senate Primary Election Committee, Akwa Ibom state, Barr Edwards Ayo-Odugbesan described the exercise as peaceful and orderly.

His words: “We have been to other Senatorial districts, and the elections were peaceful, fair. This is Uyo Senatorial district, we just concluded the primaries here and a winner has emerged. It was very peaceful as you can see, there is no issue.

“I just want to say that the arrangement for the party in Akwa Ibom State is worthy of emulation by other chapters and parties in Nigeria. We also appeal to other aspirants that did not emerge winners today to still work for the party because the general election is still ahead”

Similarly, the State Chairman of the party Elder Aniekan Akpan expressed satisfaction over the conduct of the exercise.

“I am so excited, happy. We never had it so good. The Senatorial primary is concluded before 1:30pm. That shows that there is no rancour, no controversies at all. Everything has been perfectly arranged and we give thanks to God’, Akpan said.

Reacting to the boycott of the exercise by some aspirants alleging a pending Court matter over Ad-hoc delegate Congress, Akpan responded, “In Akwa Ibom we work on the directive of the National Working Committee of the party and that ends it. Akwa Ibom State is just a chapter of the party”

After announcing the result at Onna by 4: 20pm the National officer, Barr Gabriel Odey commended the delegates for conducting themselves in an orderly manner.

Meanwhile, the aggrieved aspirants of the party in the three Senatorial districts boycotted the exercise.

Among them were Mr Inibehe Okori, Ephraim Inyangeyen, Useobong Akpabio of Ikot Ekpene, Eket and Uyo Senatorial districts respectively.