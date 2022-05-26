It was a poor outing for Senate Leader, Dr Yahaya Abdullahi, in Kebbi on Thursday as he did not get a single vote at the governorship primary election of the All Progressives Congress.

The National President of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Dr Nasiru Idris, emerged the party’s governorship candidate with 1,055 votes out of the 1,090 votes casted.

Alhaji Abubakar Gari-Malam, who polled the remaining 35 votes placed second.

The Returning Officer and Chairman, APC National Monitoring Committee, Alhaji Idris Yahuza, declared the results at the end of the exercise.

Idris expressed joy at his victory and at the smooth conduct of the primary election and thanked his supporters and the entire APC family in Kebbi.

Idris was NUT Chairman from local government to state levels, and currently its national president. He is also Deputy National Chairman of the NLC.

Notable Kebbi APC chieftains who witnessed the election were the state’s Gov. Atiku Bagudu, Sen. Adamu Aleiro, Sen. Bala Ibn-Na’Allah, Sen. Muhammadu Magoro, Sen. Yahaya Abdullahi, the Senate Leader; and Deputy Governor, Alhaji Samaila Yombe-Dabai.

Others included the Minister of Justice and Attorney- General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, SAN; members of the House of Representatives and members of the state’s House of Assembly. (NAN)