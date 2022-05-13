By Vincent Ujumadu

FORMER deputy chief of staff and director of protocol to former Governor Willie Obiano, Mr. Uzuegbua Okagbue has explained that he decided to contest for the Senate to represent Anambra Central in the red chambers in 2023 to provide quality representation for the people.

Okagbue, who is contesting on the platform of All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, has already visited the seven local government areas and all the wards that make up the senatorial zone, during which he interacted with the stakeholders, including traditional rulers, town union presidents, women leaders, youths, traders and artisans and political party members.

Okagbue said the interaction was to formally inform them of his aspiration to represent the zone at the senate.

Describing the manner he intends to represent the people as their senator, Okagbue promised that he would run an open door policy.

He said he would run an open door policy as the senator for the zone, adding that the challenge APGA had in the past in winning senatorial seats in the state was because party men and women withdrew support from the candidates of the party.

He said: “Before, APGA lost the senatorial election because party people did not support our candidate. If party supports our candidate, we will win.

“You are the party. If you support me, then I will win. If you agree that I will go, then, I will go. My personal needs are few. So my preoccupation will be you, our party men and women and all our constituents”.

During his visit to Awka North local government area, the APGA chairman in the area, Mr. Chimezie Ikwune urged the people to support Okagbue, stating that he has the carriage and charisma to speak for the zone.

“I have known Uzuegbuna Okagbue over the years, and what he said he will do is what he will do.

“You have heard our brother. What I want to tell you is that he is a nice man. Therefore, please support him. I know that he will not disappoint us”, Chimezie assured the people.