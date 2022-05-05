Engineer Idris Akanbi, son of Immediate Past Senator of Oyo South District, Rilwan Adesoji Akanbi, has been recognized as one of “The Guardian’s 50 Most Impactful And Award-Winning CEO’s That Contributed to Nigeria’s GDP Growth In 2021”.

In a letter of notification sent to Engr. Idris Akanbi who is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Trifecta Integrated Services Limited located at Chevy-view Estate, Lekki, Lagos- State, Nigeria, it is stated that:

“It is no longer news that as a key regional player, Nigeria accounts for about half of West Africa’s population with approximately 202 Million people and one of the largest in the world. With an abundance of natural resources, it is Africa’s biggest oil exporter, with the largest natural gas reserves on the continent.

“Nevertheless, Nigeria is highly vulnerable to the global economic disruption caused by COVID-19, particularly, due to the pronounced decline in oil prices and spikes in risk aversion in global capital markets.

“The macroeconomic situation is more challenging now than in 2015-2016, when oil prices fell sharply and Nigeria experienced its first recession in 25 years. In the current situation, the country has fewer buffers and policy instruments to cushion adverse effects. While the Giant of Africa has made some progress in socio-economic terms in recent years, its human capital development remains weak due to under-investment.

“However, despite the daunting challenges, some proactive and result-driven Chief Executives have been able to navigate their organizations to optimal operational effectiveness, efficiency, and visibility. These they have made possible through the application of ingenious management practices, prudent management of resources, as well as excellent and innovative solutions and ideas in achieving set goals and objectives.

“While they defy the apparent harsh economic environment by piloting the affairs of their companies to profitability, these exceptional men and women deserve recognition for their out-of-the-box innovations and enviable CSR interventions that have earned them awards within the country and beyond. Indeed, they deserve accolade in their efforts and contributions to the stability and growth of the nation’s economy, as well as modeling other upcoming businesses.

“To this end, and in our tradition of celebrating excellence, The Guardian’s 2021 Annual CEO Series will focus on ‘50 Most Impactful and Award-Winning CEO’s That Contributed to Nigeria’s GDP Growth in 202l. It is scheduled for publication on April 20, 2022.

“Based on available record of your remarkable accomplishments, exemplary leadership, overall contributions to the growth of the nation’s economy, and Trifecta Integrated services Limited’s position as one of the best managed corporate organizations in Nigeria’s private sector, you have been recognized as one of these outstanding managers of human and materials,” the letter added.

Engineer Idris Akanbi, is the first of three successful sons of the Okanlomo of Ibadan land, Senator Rilwan Adesoji Akanbi, who is also, a frontline political stalwart of the APC in Oyo State.