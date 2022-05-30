Senator Annie Clement Okonkwo has congratulated Most Rev Peter Okpalaeke, the Bishop of Ekwulobia Diocese on his elevation to Cardinal by Pope Francis.

Okpalaeke who was among the 21 Bishops elevated to the rank of Cardinal on May 29, 2022, becomes the second Cardinal from Anambra State after Cardinal Francis Arinze.

In his congratulatory message, the senator who represented Anambra Central in the upper chambers of the National Assembly, disclosed the appointment of Most Rev

Peter Okpalaeke as Cardinal was well deserved.

According to him, Most Rev Peter Okpalaeke is one of the most respected Catholic Bishops in Nigeria, who has contributed immensely to the growth of the catholic community.

“As you embark on this new God given assignment, the grace of God will follow you Most Revd Peter-Ebele Okpalaeke. Everyone and everything touched by you shall be blessed, amen.