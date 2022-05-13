President Muhammadu Buhari(middle) , Mrs. Kofo Akinkugbe, Founder/CEO SecureID Limited (left); and Dr. Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour and Employment, during the Conferment of National Productivity Order of Merit Award at Banquet Hall, State House, Abuja. Mrs Akinkugbe (middle); her husband, Mr. Kunle Akinkugbe (left) and Venerable Olalekan Popoola, Vicar of Church of Nativity, Parkview, Ikoyi during the Conferment of National Productivity Order of Merit Award at Banquet Hall, State House, Abuja

The Federal Government, in its continuous drive to appreciate and encourage high productivity, hard work and excellence among Nigerian entrepreneurs, has awarded the Managing Director of SecureID Limited, Mrs Kofo Akinkugbe with the National Productivity Order of Merit (NPOM) awards for 2022.

She bagged the award during the observance of the 19th National Production Day (NPD), on the 12th of May 2022 at the Banquet Hall, State House, Asokoro Abuja.

The National Productivity Day was instituted by the Federal Government through the Ministry of Labour and Employment to promote local production of goods and services, as well as reward indigenous entrepreneurs who are contributing to the growth of the economy.

Speaking on why she was honoured with the award, the Honourable Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige said, “Mrs. Kofo Akinkugbe’s recommendation was based on the report of the National Productivity Order of Merit Award Committee after a rigorous selection process”.

While receiving the award, Mrs. Akinkugbe said, as Africa’s Industry leader in card manufacturing and technology, SecureID will continue to be a trailblazer in the Smartcard and technology industry in the African sub-region.

“It is a good thing to be recognized by the Nigerian Government, it means a lot to us as an organization, it is an affirmation that we are doing something right and we will continue to do our best to contribute our own quota to the development of the Nigerian economy”.

Speaking on the company’s services she noted that aside from the manufacturing of smart cards, they also manufacture SIM cards used in mobile phones for mobile telecom operators in Nigeria.

We are also into the manufacturing and supply of security-featured cards such as Driver’s license, National Identity Cards, Permanent Voters Cards, State Resident Multifunctional Cards, and Health Cards, amongst others, she added.

She emphasized how the company has benefitted the Nigerian economy, Mrs. Akinkugbe said, “The company has increased export revenues for Nigeria and is contributing to creating and promoting local sufficiency across Africa.

We have also saved the nation significant amounts in foreign exchange previously expended on the importation of bank cards, SIM cards, high-security documents and digital solutions”.

Speaking further on how the company has impacted the economy particularly the transport sector, the CEO noted that SecureID is currently helping the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), to maximise profit by designing and implementing the Digital Ticketing and Fare Collection System recently deployed on the train service.

“With the introduction of the Digital Ticketing and Fare Collection System, we have not only been able to increase government revenue but also make operations seamless and easier for stakeholders and travellers alike”, she concluded.

SecureID Limited is Africa’s leading and Nigeria’s first local brand when it comes to manufacturing all kinds of smartcards, with a vast clientele across the African continent.

The company is certified by Visa International, MasterCard Incorporated, Verve, Card Quality Management (CQM) and ISO 9001/2015 for Smart Card Manufacturing and Personalization of credit and debit cards for banks in Nigeria and several countries across Africa, SecureID is headquartered in Lagos.