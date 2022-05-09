By David Odama

THE Executive Chairman, Nasarawa State Universal Basic Education Board, Hon. Muhammad Musa Dan’azimi has warned parents in the state against holding back their children or risk severe penalty

The Chairman said the warning became necessary in view of the high premium government and the board attached to the education of the children in it’s public schools across the state.

” parents and guardians must ensure the resumption of their children for the third term academic session in line with the state academic calendar as stringent sanction would be taking against parent”, Chairman declared

READ ALSO:

According to him, the long vacation embarked on by the pupils and students was over. therefore decried the attitude of parents and guardians who send their children back to school late and reminded parents and guardians of the fact that the education of the children remains the surest path to their future development and such must be given all the seriousness it deserves.

Muhammad Musa Dan’azimi in a statement in Lafia, by the pubic Relations Officer, Gana S Lawal ahead of school resumption described children as special gift from God, hence the need for parents, stakeholders and the authorities to ensure that the Nigeria child is given all the necessary support through love, education and moral training.

The Chief Executive Officer, Nasarawa State Universal Basic Education Board, commended Governor Abdullahi A. Sule, for its concerted efforts aimed at creating an environment conducive for teaching and learning in primary schools in the state.

He assured reassured parents, guardians and teachers of the commitment of the board towards the improvement of primary education in Nasarawa state.