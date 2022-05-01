.

Archbishop of Lagos Methodist Church Nigeria, The Most Rev.Isaac Olawuyi, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State as well as the Lay President, Diocese of Lagos Methodist Church Nigeria, Sir Olugbolahan Olayomi have assured Nigerians of God’s complete nation’s glorious turnaround

This, they said, will come to pass only through regular prayers as well as a complete, remorseful approach to God and discipline, kindness, love and showing genuine concern for the plight of one another with their positive assistance to the suffering of the masses. They called for the immediate and subsequent arrest of insecurity that had enveloped the nation.

Also, they called for genuine justice and equity in the nation’s commonwealth.

These remarks were made at the 60th Annual Synod of the Diocese of Lagos Methodist Church Nigeria hosted by the Wesley Church Araromi Circuit, Beckley Street, Lagos. They berated the economic doldrum, social insecurity as well as the socio-economic situation nationwide.

They warned those in authority against linings their pockets, asking them to render services that would improve the plight of the masses. Such genuine services they noted would win back the confidence bestowed in them.

Sanwo-Olu was represented at the occasion by his Special Assistant on Christians Affairs, Very Rev. Bukola Adeleke, who also preached the sermon at the ministerial session of the Synod.