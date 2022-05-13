.

Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Lagos State governor on Housing, ESV Abdul-Akeem Ayodeji Amodu, has bagged the traditional title of Bobajoko of Shasha Kingdom, promising to ensure the continued transformation of Alimosho area of the state in terms of emancipation for the youth, empowerment for the aged, and bringing thriving commerce to the place for development of the state.

Amodu made this declaration on Wednesday while speaking with newsmen in his office at Alausa, Ikeja, preparatory to his official installation as the Bobajoko 11 of Shasha Kingdom by Oba Babatunde Akanbi Nasiru Lawal, the Ariwajoye/Akinlowo 1, Oba of Shasha Kingdom.

His late father, Alhaji Husain Oladotun Ejalonibu Amodu, who died last year was the Babajoko 1 of the kingdom.

Amodu, who said he was resolved to build on the legacy of his late father, who he said became the Bobajoko 1 at age 69, and ruled for about 17years, described him as a community leader, who “solicited for a lot of downtrodden people” and “a man that actually helped the masses to bring justice when they are being almost robbed of justice.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu’s aide, who recalled the charge to him by Oba Lawal of Shasha Kingdom to take Alimosho further “where baba (Ejalonibu Amodu) stopped,” said he was resolved to use his position in government to contribute to the development of the community, by continuing the good work that his father had done in Alimosho in order to make him happy, down down in his grave, while also improving on such.

“I should take over the mantle of leadership of the Bobajoko 11 and continue with his legacy in Alimosho, ensure that I improve his legacy and his name, and also ensure that Alimosho comes back great again,” Amodu promised.

Speaking further, the newly appointed traditional chief, ESV. Amodu, while noting the significant position that Alimosho occupies as the largest council area in Lagos State, charged the residents to support with their massive votes the second term ambition of Governor Sanwo-Olu and the presidential ambition of the National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, come 2023.