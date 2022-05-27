By Gabriel Olawale

Comrade Samuel Bello has emerged the candidate of the All Progressives Congress for Akoko-Edo 1 Constituency in the Edo State House of Assembly, following his victory on Thursday at the primaries held in Ibillo, Akoko Edo.

The Returning Officer, Mr. Shaka Mamudu announced his landslide victory at the Civic Center, Ibillo Akoko Edo, having scored the maximum votes of 24 from the 24 accredited delegates that took part in the exercise.

The INEC Electoral Officer for Akoko-Edo, Mr Samuel Udoh was also personally present to witnessed the process, alongside DSS officials, Police officials and the NSCDC.

Responding to the victory, Comrade Samuel Bello thanked the delegates of the party for their trust and support, repeating his promise to dedicate himself to a people-focused agenda.

He praised the other contestants including Ibrahim Lamidi Usman, Philip Eguarojie and Samuel Steve Omole for their courage, while also urging unity and cooperation ahead of the election.

He described his emergence as the breaking of a new dawn of representation in Akoko Edo 1 constituency, and pleaded with the people to see to its full manifestation by backing him all the way to the Edo State House of Assembly.

