Samson Adebomi popularly known as Sammietrill is set to release his new extended play he has titled, Flag. Recently signed to Herculean Spot Global the rising star is keen on dominating the industry and earning a stand for himself in the spotlights.

Speaking about his soon to be released EP he shared, “Flag is one to look out for as it is packed with songs that replenish both tired souls and put rave on the party-ready souls.” Sammietrill believes that within a music culture where people only catch the beats without some reverence to the depth, he’s out to change the conversation with the upcoming project and give music lovers and enthusiasts what would interest them the most.

With a new milestone achieved getting his recording deal, the budding star is looking forward to what the future holds as he continues to record songs that not only please the ears but also the souls.