By James Ogunnaike

Senators Solomon Adeola, Tokunbo Abiru and Tolu Odebiyi have called on Nigerians to come together in unity to strengthen national cohesion, tolerance and peace.

Adeola, representing Lagos West; Abiru, representing Lagos East, and Odebiyi, representing Ogun West at the National Assembly, made the remarks in their separate Eid-el-fitr messages to congratulate Muslim faithful in Nigeria for successfully concluding the Ramadan fasting.

Abiru said: “On the protracted challenges, particularly insecurity confronting the nation, I urge all Nigerians to unanimously join hands with the government in its bid to exterminate all forms of violent extremism, banditry and kidnapping.

“At this point in history, our dear nation urgently needs bi-partisan and patriotic efforts at rescuing the country from the cliff. We must all come together in unity to strengthen national cohesion, tolerance and peace.

“I use this season to also encourage dear constituents who are yet to register for their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to endeavour to register with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the ongoing Continuous Voters Registration. That is a crucial civic duty every patriotic citizen must take seriously.

Odebiyi commended Muslim community in Nigeria for the sacrifice and self-denials that come with the Ramadan.

He prayed that Allah would accept the prayers and supplications of the Muslim Ummah for a better Nigeria for all her citizens, especially in these trying times.

Ödebiyi, urged Muslims and indeed all Nigerians to imbibe the principles of tolerance, piety, charity and love as espoused by the Holy Koran; adding that those virtues would help to lift Nigeria from her present difficulties.

He also called for national understanding, adding that it was a necessary ingredient for building a united and stable society.

Odebiyi, expressed optimism that with the collective support and understanding of all Nigerians, the country would emerge from its current travails stronger and better.

Adeola, Ogun West Senatorial District aspirant in 2023 poll, promised to give the people of the state, better representation at the red chambers, if given the opportunity to represent them at the 2023 general elections.

The Senator whose senatorial ambition has become a major threat to his fellow aspirants on the platform of All Progressives Congress, APC, dismissed the rumour in some quarters that he had pocketed the party’s structure in the district, to deny others to have access to leaders of the party.

The aspirant said, “he has decided to come back home for no other reason because of my people. If I want to put the comfort and everything that I believe Lagos provides for me into place, I might see it as a difficult situation, having made two attempts to come back home and those two attempts I decided to return, but this time around there is no going back.”