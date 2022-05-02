.

… Preaches Peace, Unity, Understanding Among Diverse Communities

…As Emir of Gombe Lauds Inuwa’s Transformational Leadership

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya and other dignitaries, earlier today joined the Emir of Gombe, Dr Abubakar Shehu Abubakar lll to observe the 2- Raka’at prayer to mark the end of the Ramadan fast and commemorate this year’s Eid-el-Fitr festival.

The Deputy Chief Imam, Bubayero Mosque Gombe, Ustaz Aliyu Hammari who led the prayer, described Sallah day as “a day of joy, thanksgiving, generosity, kindness and supplication”.

.

The presiding Imam enjoined Muslims to be conscious of Allah in all their dealings, calling them to continue to uphold all the lessons learnt during the month of Ramadan and also cautioned them against using this period of Sallah festivities to engage in prohibited activities that will attract the wrath of Allah.

In his Sallah message, delivered during a reception he hosted in honour of top government functionaries at the Banquet Hall of the Government House, Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya appreciated the peaceful co-existence among the diverse ethnic groups and faiths in the state, calling on the people to continue to support his administration for the progress of the state.

He called on Muslims to continue to imbibe the lessons learnt during the month of Ramadan and to continue to pray for the state and the country.

“Ramadan has come and gone, but the beautiful lessons learnt during this holly month should not be forsaken, as it is the major inspiration behind the fasting ritual”, he said.

He also called for prayers for the state and the nation to overcome the enormous security and socio-economic challenges the country is facing.

The governor has earlier hosted a special reception for top government officials and special guests at the Banquet of the Government House before proceeding to Emir’s Palace to witness a special Sallah Durbar session organised in his honour.

.

The Durbar session was mounted by groups of horse riders in colourful traditional attires paying homage to the governor as enshrined in the rich cultural heritage of the people of Gombe State.

In his Sallah message during the durbar, the Emir of Gombe and Chairman Gombe State Council of Emirs and Chiefs, Alh. Dr Abubakar Shehu Abubakar III commended governor Inuwa Yahaya for his uncommon zeal to transform Gombe State. He said, “we are specifically grateful to His Excellency, Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya for his transformational drive towards the progress of Gombe State. Indeed, the governor’s achievements in areas of security, health, education agriculture, rural development and roads are undoubtedly unprecedented”.

Considering the inception of the rainy season in the state, the royal father called on the good people of Gombe State to go back to farms to provide food and raw materials for industries.

He called on farmers and herders to live in peace and harmony with one another and desist from anything that may sabotage or undermine the peaceful coexistence and success of their occupations.

He equally called on all people to live in peace, respect one another and obey law and order for the sake of peace, which he described as a “catalyst for any meaningful development”.

The governor’s entourage during the occasions includes the Deputy Governor, Dr Manassah Daniel Jatau, a member representing Yamaltu Deba Federal Constituency, Hon. Abubakar Yunusa, Speaker Gombe State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mohammed Abubakar Luggerewo, Chief of Staff Government House, Alh. Abubakar Inuwa Kari, Head of Service, Alhaji Bappayo Yahaya, Commissioners, Special Advisers and other top government functionaries. The Durbar at the Emir’s Palace was also witnessed by a US-based wildlife conservationist and senior research associate at the Institute for Development, Ecology and Cooperation at the invitation of the Gombe State Governor.