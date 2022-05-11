By Benjamin Njoku

A record label, Saint Square records has unveiled its multi-million Naira recording studio located in the heart of Lagos.

According to the Managing Director of the label, Jason Olakunle, the studio which was named after the record label was established to groom young Nigerians to further help them develop their talents in singing.

Shedding more light on the idea behind setting up the studio, Olakunle explained that the recording studio was set up in line with the company’s mantra which is to breathe life into the entertainment space.

“The recording studio was the brainchild of our Chief Executive Officer, Mr Square Okusanya, who’s based abroad. It was a result of his travelling experience, where he realized what entertainment can do for a nation,” said the label boss.

On why Saint Square studio is unique, Olakunle said “One of our driving forces is excellence. We have state-of-the-art equipment to give our client the best sounds and we are also hunting for the best producers, said Olakunle, adding that the label which was founded a year ago has already signed four gospel artists.