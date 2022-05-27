By Lawani Mikairu

Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc ,SAHCO, has acquired 10 electric conveyor belt loaders, the first of its kind in Nigeria, to boost its ground handling operations across all the commercially operated airports in the country.

According to Mrs Vanesa Adetola, Corporate Communications Manager, SAHCO, “The Electric conveyor belt loaders which were manufactured by Charlatte Manutention, a renowned aviation industry manufacturer and supplier of quality Ground Support Equipment in France, are fitted with modern technology with zero carbon monoxide emission”.

“It uses 80 volts rechargeable batteries with low maintenance cost which has the potential to save SAHCO a lot of money that could have been spent on diesel, petrol, fuel filters, Engine oil etc”. Adetola also said ” the Ground support Equipment is an upgraded version of existing conveyor belt loader in the market, it is very convenient to use and fitted with an anti-collision system.

Concurrently, the electric conveyer belt loaders which are designed to convey baggage and goods into the aircraft are ruggedly built to withstand the African terrain and weather conditions”. “SAHCO is reputed to invest in environment friendly Ground Support Equipment hence the need for the purchase of these new feats of technology. The electric conveyor belt loader can service wide body aircrafts and also narrow body aircrafts,” she revealed.

Recall that SAHCO was the first to introduce electric GSE into the Nigerian Ground Handling Support System when it commissioned five Electric Tow Tractors in 2021 which have since been deployed and have been in use.

Recently, SAHCO also acquired ten Passenger Step Units that have the capacity to provide passenger access to a wide range of aircrafts which included B747, B777, B767, A340, A380, A320, an Air Starter Unit (ASU) which is used to supply necessary quantity of air at a specified pressure to aircrafts while it is parked and two units of Airmarrel High Loader LAM 7000.

SAHCO is a Publicly Listed Aviation Ground Handling Service provider that is present in all the commercially operated Airports in Nigeria which are Lagos, Abuja, Kano, Port Harcourt, Owerri, Calabar, Ilorin, Enugu, Maiduguri, Gombe, Ibadan, Jos, Asaba, Benin, Bauchi, Uyo, Sokoto, Kaduna, Yola, Bayelsa, Warri and Anambra.