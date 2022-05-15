By Ediri Ejoh

In a bid to deepen investment and grow Nigeria’s economy, the management of Asharami Synergy Limited, (a Sahara Group Downstream Company), has disclosed plans to expand its stake in the aviation business by 30 percent against 25 percent recorded.

This came as the company seeks to build a 12,000 capacity storage facility for Liquefied Petroleum Gas, generally called cooking gas in 2024.

Asharami Synergy Limited, (a Sahara Group Downstream Company), is a vertically integrated and foremost downstream company in the West African region for over twenty years and has an established and formidable presence in the sector-providing best-in-class fuel procurement and distribution solutions by utilizing innovative technology and improved ef?ciency across the downstream supply chain.

The Head, Sahara Downstream Business, Foluso Sobanjo, made this known during a visit to Sahara Murtala Mohammed Airport Depot, Ikeja Lagos.

According to her, “We have about 25 percent of the entire market share in aviation and we are aggressively taking more of that market share as we aim to increase about 30 percent”.

Foluso gave more insight and investment plans the company is undertaking to put Sahara at the top of aviation business.

“We are investing in two bowsers that are 60,000 capacity which is one of the biggest in Nigeria. Currently, we are operating in four airports which include Lagos airport, Omagora airport in Port-Harcourt, Kano airport, and the Abuja airport, and we have a combined storage facility of about 31.3 million litres for ATK alone”.

He assured that the company is heavily investing a lot both to guarantee quality as well as safety to grow its business.

On LPG development, Foluso added that “We are investing massively in storage facilities not only in Nigeria but also in Cote D’Ivoire as well. In Cote D’Ivoire, we are building about 8,000 metric tons of capacity.

“In Nigeria, before the end of 2024, we expect to build a 12,000 capacity storage facility.We have two vessels that are used in moving LPG vessels around the world and we are investing in additional vessel capacity, some of which should come on stream by the end of June”.

“Also, we have invested in at least two more of those LPG carriers which will help around our West Africa business regions.”

Sahara, he noted, is the first indigenous company to fuel international aircraft, saying ” the aviation business is based on rules and regulations to follow and as long as those criteria are met there is no cause for alarm. All we had to do was to meet the criteria and people had no other choice but to listen to us.

“At least we fuel 80 percent of all international flights coming into Nigeria.”