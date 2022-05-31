By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

YENAGOA-THE leadership of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has confirmed Hon. Michael Bless Olomu as the winner of the Sagbama/Ekeremor Federal Constituency primary election held at Sagbama, headquarters of Sagbama Local Government Area on May 27.

According to the official results declared by the Chairman of the Primary Election Committee, Alhaji Tijani Alfa and Secretary Wunmi Omonije, Olomu polled 27,937 votes to defeat Mrs Susan Waibode-Kiridi who came a distant second with 313 votes.

The official affirmation of Olomu’s victory has put the records straight and refutes claims by a group fronting Mrs Susan Waibode-Kiridi as the purported winner

The direct primary election, which was free, transparent and peaceful, witnessed massive turnout of card carrying members of the APC in Sagbama and Ekeremor Local Government Areas.

In his remarks, Olomu thanked party faithful for the confidence reposed in his abilities and capacities to provide effective representation to the people of the area and commended the APC for conducting a transparent and inclusive primaries.

He said, “At a time time where our democracy is hanging by a thread, I am elated that the APC, Bayelsa State has proved itself participatory, inclusive and transparent.

“This victory is an expression of confidence our teeming party members have in my abilities and capacities to propel Sagbama/Ekeremor to greater and better heights of sustainable development.”