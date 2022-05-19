.

**Recover 2.82million litres of Stolen Crude, 2.42million litres of Stolen AGO

**Total number of surrendered Boko Haram terrorists and families now 53,362, as another 1,627 throw in the towel.

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

Troops of Operation Dakatar Da Barawo and Operation Delta Safe both fighting against economic sabotage and oil thievery in the Niger Delta, have discovered a combined 167 illegal refineries and destroyed them while 18 criminal suspects were arrested.

Also discovered were 59 Ovens, 9 Wooden Cotonou boats, 156 Storage tanks, 67 metal storage tanks, 12 dug-out pits while troops also recovered 6 pumping machines, 5 trucks, 2 outboard engines, 2 weapons, 1 Yamaha engine, 1 generator, and 3 pumping machines.

Troops also recovered a total of 2,82million (2, 828, 500.00) litres of stolen crude oil, as well as a total of 2.42million (2, 425, 300. 00) litres of AGO, and 20, 000 litres of Kerosene.

“Between 1 – 14 May 2022 a total of 1,627 Boko Haram Terrorists and their families surrendered to own troops at different locations. They comprise of 331 Men, 441 women and 855 children. As at 16 May 2022 a total of 53,262 have so far surrendered.

Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen. Bernard Onyeuko who made this known during a briefing on military operations across the country on Thursday, disclosed that all recovered items and apprehended criminals have been handed over to the appropriate authorities for further actions.

“Cumulatively, the operations led to the recovery of 1 Yamaha engine, 1 generator, 3 pumping machines, Twenty Thousand (20,000) litres of kerosene, One Million Six Hundred and Twenty-Five Thousand (1,625,000) litres of AGO and Two Million and Fifty Thousand (2,050,000) litres of crude oil. All recovered items have been handed over to the appropriate authorities for further action”.

He said, “Troops in Operation Delta Safe, in furtherance, to rid the zone of illegal oil theft, conducted anti-crude oil theft, anti-smuggling, raid operations and patrols in locations such as; Akantu Creek in Warri North Local Government Area, Tibo Ajuomo Creek in Warri South Local Government Area, Effunim in Urwie Local Government Area of Delta State. Other locations were; East-West road, Mbiama in Ahoada Local Government Area, Elele in Eleme Local Government Area, Rumuekpe in Emohua Local Government Area, Awoba in Degema Local Government Area of River State and Akenfa in Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State respectively.

“Troops discovered and destroyed 17 illegal refineries, 5 wooden boats, 89 storage tanks, 59 ovens, 12 dugout pits. Troops also recovered 6 pumping machines, 5 trucks, 2 Outboard engines, 2 weapons, Seven Hundred and Seventy-Eight Thousand Five Hundred (778,500) litres of crude oil, Eight Hundred and Forty Thousand Three Hundred (840,300) litres of AGO, Six Hundred and Twenty-Five 625 litres of DPK, 18 criminals were also arrested. All recovered items and apprehended criminals were handed over to the appropriates authorities for further actions.

“Relatedly, Operation Dakatar da Barawo recorded some modest successes in its operations against oil thieves and economic saboteurs within its Area of Operations. Operational activities were conducted by the Nigerian Navy Ship Soroh in locations such as Kiama, Mbiama, Sagbama water side, Odioma-Diema axis along Akassa-Brass route, Otuofor creek, Kotipiri fishing camp, Ereweibio creek in Bayelsa State. NNS Delta conducted operational activities in Sara creek, Ogbodede community and Ekpemu community in Delta State.

Other operations activities were conducted by NNS Pathfinder in Isaka junction, Cawthone channel. The operational success led to the discovery of 150 illegal refineries, 59 ovens, 67 metal storage tanks, 4 wooden Cotonou boats which were all eventually destroyed.

Furthermore, he said, “On 15 May 2022, troops in conjunction with Nigerian Drug Law enforcement Agency (NDLEA) conducted raid operations in a suspected drug hideout in Effurum in Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State.

“During the operations, troops arrested some drug barons namely; Mrs. Ughanekvwo Unagha, Mr. Festus Baron, Mr. Okumaba Eanaguono, Mr. Ahmed Agbamu, Mr. David Mene, Mr Unagha Paul, Mr. Edirin Thomas, Mr. Osanege Solomon, Mr. Samuel Juwon and Mr. Degbe Andy.

“Items recovered from them include 2.460kg of cannabis, 0.0703kg of cocaine, 0.054kg of meth, 0.067kg of loud, 0.654kg of cannabis seeds, 1 tablet of molly, I pump action with 15 cartridges, 1 Toyota Hilux and Mercedes Benz car.

In the war against insurgency, Maj Gen Onyeuko said, “on 28 April 2022 troops of Operation Hadin Kai conducted clearance operation at terrorist’s enclaves at Jaje, Mango Ali, Dissa, Balangaje, during the operation, one Mallam Shehu the Amir and spiritual head of Gaita general area and some of his foot soldiers were neutralized.

“Also, On May 14 2022 at Yuwe in Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State, troops of operation Hadin Kai in a coordinated attack on terrorist’s enclave neutralized Abubakar Sarki a BHT Commander in Sambisa forest neutralizing scores of the terrorists while assorted weapons and different calibers of ammunition were recovered.

“Troops also conducted operations at Dajima village, Molaa, Mamanti, Goneri, Koyamanti, Ajiri, Awoshei, Lawanti, Kyamla, Dogori, Kontori, Umanari, Banhyr, Alum Damm Kaiya-Kura, Gubia Magr axis, Sabon Gari general area, Mandarka, Zumbulum, Amuda Gave, Majuane village, Malis Gidde, Kezamari, Ngudda, Koshebe, Malami Fatori, Damboua town, Buluti village, Njine and Kamzone village, Banuwa Caniwa village, Kaidien village, Barimari-jigalta, Jajimaji town in Karasuwa Local Government Area all in Bornu State.

“On 13 May 2022 based on intelligent report, troops arrested Mallam Modu Goni a terrorist and logistics supplier at Bunin Yadi Market. In furtherance to its operational activities, on 17 May 2022, Mallam Modu Pantami was apprehended at the outskirt of Benisheid village in Kaga Local Government Area while attempting to transport large quantity of logistics items he purchased for onward supply to terrorist at Gomari village in Fere Local Government Area of Borno State.

“Items recovered from him include; 2 mobile phones, cartons of assorted drugs and injections of different types, 5 gallons of PMS, 20 turban scarfs, 50kg bags of sugar, 3 bags of 50kg flour, 5 cartons of Maltina drinks, 290 sets of female hijabs, 20 females rubber shoes, 325 litres of red oil, 15 sets of Kaftan cloth, 5 black trousers, 5 cartons of macaroni, 6 Cartons of spaghetti, 3 cartons of sweet, 4 mudu of date (Dabino), 5 sacks of soft drinks, 4 dagger, 3 cartons of maggi, 1 big basket of kolanut, 10 box of matches, 5 sacks of detergent, 10 rubber mats and the sum of N200,000.

“Troops conducted ambush operations at terrorists crossing point at Kaidieri village in the cause of the operation 5 terrorists were neutralized with assorted weapons and different calibers of ammunitions captured from the terrorists.

“During these operations, troops rescued 63 civilians, neutralized 42 terrorists, arrest 20 terrorists. Also, recovered 2 LMGS, 21 AK47 rifles, 11 AK 56 rifles, 22 MGs, 419 rounds of 7.62mm and 54mm ammunitions, 1-gun turret, 31 AK 47 magazines, 3 motorcycles, 6 bicycles, 1 pumping machine, 2 bandolier belts containing 377 rounds of 7.62mm and 54mm ammunitions, 1 Isuzu vehicle. All surrendered Boko Haram Terrorists, recovered items, rescued civilians and captured terrorists have been handed over to appropriate authorities for further actions.

“Troops in Operation Whirl Stroke in a renewed vigour to rid the theatre and general area of banditry and other criminal elements, conducted patrols and clearance operations in Ukpen village of Ayaba Council Ward, Mbaterem villages of Ayaba Council Ward, Kpranya village, Zaki Biam, Agbor, Gbise, Tor Donga, Azaye, Sakyaa, Kaikpa, Debe, Tse-Atim, Maben, Mbatsara Zun, Mbaterem villages of Ayaba Council Ward of Ukum and Katsina Ala Local Government Areas respectively.

“Other locations include; Zabana village, Suntai Daji, Donga River in Dogan and Takum Local Government Areas. Accordingly, 13 bandits were neutralized, 27 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, 1 motorcycle and 8 phones were recovered. All recovered items have been handed over to the appropriate authorities for further action.”

