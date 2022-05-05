.

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

The Police Headquarters in Abuja on Thursday stated that it has launched a manhunt for owners of dogs who paid ladies to have sex with their pets for immediate arrest and prosecution

Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, made this known on his Twitter handle on Thursday in Abuja.

He said the dog owners will be punished and prosecuted upon their arrest.

He vowed that security agents would not relent until ladies seen having sex with dogs in viral TikTok videos were apprehended and face prosecution to serve as a deterrent to their likes

“They also have questions to answer. The offence is punishable under the law and thus condemned. We will soon apprehend the lady and others like her including the men, who have been involved in this criminal and barbaric act.”

Recall that reports had trended on the social media of a light-skinned lady in a trending video who claimed she was paid a lump sum to sleep with the dog.

The video was said to have been recorded in Nigeria and had many wondering why a dog owner would pay a lady seven digits to sleep with his pet.

According to findings, the Criminal Code Act and the Penal Code Act criminalise sleeping with an animal and the act attracts up to 14 years imprisonment in Nigeria.

Vanguard News Nigeria