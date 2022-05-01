,

*Says SOKAPU’s call for Commander’s redeployment selfish, the desperation of crisis promoters

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

A coalition of Southern Kaduna peace advocacy group has passed a vote of confidence in the leadership of the Commander of Operation Safe Haven and all troops of the internal security outfit in Southern Kaduna and Plateau State.

The group operating under the aegis of Southern Kaduna Peace Practitioners, SOKIPEP, bemoaned a statement released earlier by the Southern Kaduna Peoples Union,SOKAPU, claiming to have passed a vote of no confidence in the leadership of the OPSH’s Commander.

SOKIPEP, in a statement, Sunday,by its

National President, Rev. Dauda Fadia,said the purported no confidence vote by SOKAPU was not the position of the people of Southern Kaduna but a few selfish war mongers aiding and abating criminality in the area.

It regretted that SOKAPU, formed as a socio-culttural association of the peace loving people of Southern Kaduna by eminent indigenes of the area has been hijacked for self aggrandizement by some few persons not known to Southern Kaduna.

Labelling the handlers of SOKAPU as merchants of crises,SOKIPEP asked the OPSH’s Commander not to give attention to the group. It also called on him not to be distracted by the action of a few working to keep their business of organising crimes afloat.

“The purported statement from SOKAPU is not the position of the good people of Southern Kaduna,rather a position of a few individuals unknown to our area. The handlers of this group have been known for their deep involvement in aiding and abating crisis in our area.

“As a peace advocacy group, SOKIPEP passes a vote of confidence in the leadership of Operation Safe Haven and all the troops of the internal security outfit for their tireless and professional efforts to keep the people of Southern Kaduna and Plateau State safe,”the statement by Rev. Dauda Fadia read.

Açcording to SOKIPEP, “The call for the deployment of the OPSH Commander by SOKAPU is not only selfish but also a desperation of crisis promoters.

“The position of SOKAPU goes to show that the group is not in touch with the community it claims to represent. This is very sad! If they were, they would have naturally known all the efforts of the military outfit in Southern Kaduna,” the statement added.

Rev. Fadia said,”I think what a reasonable group should be doing is to commend the tireless efforts of the Operation Safe Haven and appeal to the military high command for more deployment of personnel to the area and not condernnation.”

SOKIPEP recalled with regret that,”Recently, during the cause of defending the Southern Kaduna communities, two military men lost their lives.”

The troops, SOKIPEP noted,died while repelling attacks from invaders in Kagoro, kaduna State even as it said many of the attackers met their waterloo in the hands of the OPSH men.

“About two days ago, another soldier was killed after killing several of the bandits who attacked a community in Bassa Local Government of Plateau State. How can you pass a vote of confidence on OPSH when as a matter of fact, Southern Kaduna would have been a shadow of itself if not for the operation? “The group fumed.

Noting that,”Insecurity is a national problem that the federal government is working tirelessly to address”, SOKIPEP said:” For us as peace practitioners, we view this call by SOKAPU as sentimental, desperation, and sponsored by some enemies of peace.”

“We, therefore, call on all men of goodwill to ignore this selfish call and work out workable solutions for peace and stability in Southern Kaduna,” it said.

“From our findings, Operation Safe Haven has been up and doing in the area, in kinetic and even non-kinetic including providing humanitarian support for IDPs. How can SOKAPU be this wicked?.it asked.

SOKIPEP appealed to the group to immediately begin the process of rebuilding a Southern Kaduna of everyone’s dream rather than selfish acts.

“Our candid appeal to SOKAPU is that they should begin community engagements with the youths in Southern Kaduna. They should begin to sensitize them on the need to stay out of criminality and drugs, instead of putting blame on the people making sacrifices to keep us safe,” the statement further read.

Açcording to SOKIPEP,” The crisis in Southern Kaduna is largely due to criminality from all the parties”, adding that “no tribe is innocent in Southern Kaduna.”

While noting that,” Fulani and local tribe are all guilty”, SOKIPEP said: “We must therefore work together to achieve peace in the area instead of weeping religious and ethnic sentiment.”

“As peace experts, we make bold to say that this crisis can only be resolved if we all tell ourselves the truth.

“Rather than blaming Operation Safe Haven and other security agencies, doing their best to keep our communities safe and peaceful for us, we should speak to our youths to shun criminal acts,” it added.