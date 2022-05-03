.

*Backs SOKAPU on the deployment of OPSH Commander

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

A Southern Kaduna professional group has flayed a recent report credited to an indigenous peace advocacy group discrediting an earlier call by the Southern Kaduna Peoples Union, SOKAPU, for immediate deployment of the Commander of Operation Safe Haven, OPSH, Major General Ibrahim Salau Ali, over alleged inappropriate handling of the internal security of the area.

SOKAPU which had alleged bias in the handling of the security management in Southern Kaduna by the OPSH Commander did not only call for his immediate deployment but outrightly passed a vote of no confidence on the Nigerian Army General.

However, an indigenous Southern Kaduna peace advocacy group, operating under the umbrella of Southern Kaduna Peace Practitioners, SOKIPEP, took a swipe at the position of its sister group, saying its position was unfair to the internal military outfit and its Commander that have sacrificed so much to keep peace in the area.

Its statement by the National Coordinator, Reverend Dauda Fadia, insisted that SOKAPU had no moral justification to speak for the people of the area, tasking it to rather called youths who have taken to criminality as a means of living to order.

But responding to SOKIPEP’s statement, Tuesday, another indigenous platform operating under the aegis of Coalition of Southern Kaduna Professionals, threw its weight behind the position of SOKAPU, alleging that SOKIPEP was sponsored by enemies of Southern Kaduna to attack its umbrella socio-cultural association.

This was as the Southern Kaduna Professionals lamented that the governor of Kaduna State, Nasir Ahmed el-Rufai, has abandoned the people of Southern Kaduna to their fate in spite of incessant attacks by their enemies.

The group said this in a statement signed by its National President, Dr Peter Kukah.

“Our attention has been drawn to a sponsored press statement yesterday by one Rev Dauda Fadia, a very respected elder and clergy from Fadia Community in Southern Kaduna authored on behalf of Southern Kaduna Peace Practitioners which he heads as national coordinator.

“The statement which absorbed Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), the military outfit in charge of security in Southern Kaduna and Plateau State, headed by Major General IS Ali, of any wrongdoing or negligence is rather unfortunate and obviously sponsored by the people killing our people to occupy our land,” it said.

“We are particularly shocked considering the calibre of the signatory of the statement who we hold in high esteem. However, we have to console ourselves considering the level of hunger in the country and Kaduna State in particular.

“We wonder why such a man could descend so low to hunger at the detriment of his people’s life. This is obviously why the invaders are having a filled day killing our people. This development has without a doubt confirmed our long-held suspicion that there are powerful collaborators in the ceaseless attacks and killings in our land. Rev. Dauda Fadia has proved to one of them, “the statement read.

Açcording to the Southern Kaduna Professionals,” Privileged and very reliable information available to us suggest that Rev. Fadia had a three-hour-long meeting with a very powerful serving commissioner from Southern Kaduna on Sunday in a hotel in Barnawa area of Kaduna State where the discussion to issue the sponsored statement was hatched.”

“We are aware that the said statement was sponsored by some government officials from Southern Kaduna just to discredit SOKAPU and our genuine complaint against the military outfit and the government.

” We wish to unequivocally say here that men of Operation Safe Haven are not doing what they should do in Southern Kaduna. They watch the other way round while our people are killed on a daily basis. Even when they sluggishly respond, the usual excuse is that they don’t have instructions to engage the attackers. This is so sad!

“We are certain there’s a fifth columnist somewhere working hard to eliminate our people in Southern Kaduna and this is not acceptable, we will do everything possible to secure our land. We are not going to surrender our land to anyone no matter how highly placed,” the statement by the Southern Kaduna Professionals further read.

The group claimed that “We strongly believe the entire leadership of Operation Safe Haven is biased against our people.”

It also claimed that the” Kaduna State Government has practically abandoned our people to their fate”, adding: Our people are homeless, dying daily of hunger, starvation, a disease caused by their homelessness yet the government does not care.”

“We, therefore, join SOKAPU to call for the immediate overhaul of the entire security architecture of Operation Safe Haven and replace them with committed and unbiased officers”, it said while calling on “Reverend Dauda Fadia and his group to seek the forgiveness of the people of Southern Kaduna for posterity sake.”

