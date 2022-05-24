By Esther Onyegbula

The Rotary Club of Canal Estate, district 9110 has called on Nigerians to extend their hands of fellowship to the less privileged in their community.

The call was made during the official visit of the District Governor Ismaila Aderemi Bello and his team to the Club and the vocational empowerment of indigent women at Gemas hotel and suites, Lily Estate, Amuwo-Odofin, Lagos.

Stressing the importance of giving back to society, Rotarian Aderemi Bello District Governor for district 9110 urged guests to rise to the aid of the less privileged in the society. He said: “This is who we are as Rotarians; we know that the more we give of ourselves, the more we are likely to receive.

The empowerment is called service projects, it is expected that clubs execute services projects in their community that is the essence of today’s program. Like we have been charged by the Rotary International President has charged us to do more service projects to let our community, to let the less privileged especially the widows, the girl child. Everyone we empowered today is women. It is a strategic move by Rotary is taking to empower women. Like one of the beneficiaries said they hope that in the nearest future they will be in the position to take care of themselves and help others. Indirectly the moment they are empowered they empower others it will have a ripple effect on the economy.”

According to Rotarian Timi Dogbo President, Rotary Club of Canal Estate, the beneficiaries were chosen from within the Canal estate community. We asked for the nomination of indigent people within the canal estate after which we screened the received nominees to ensure that only those who are actually in need of these items were chosen and that they use it to empower themselves as expected.

As part of the activities marking the ceremony, the club donated two popcorn machines, two grinding machines, three sewing machines and two grinding machines to empower members of the community.

The highlight of the event was the presentation of the items to the beneficiaries. Two women were given popcorn machines each, two other women received grinding machines and three other fashion designers were given sewing machines.

Appreciating the club, one of the beneficiaries, Ifeoma Udeji, who received a grinding machine, said “I feel very excited to have been nominated and chosen as one of the beneficiaries, I am grateful to Rotary Club of Canal Estate. I have been hearing of this but I never knew it was true but today I have seen it is reality. God will bless members of the club for reaching out to us.”

“I have been longing for this grinding machine for years because I make soya beans drink, kunu, guinea corn and tiger nuts. Having a machine like this will help me immensely as I will no longer patronize mills to grind my products and all the money that I spend outside will be put to other use.”

“I didn’t pay any money to qualify for this. I am more than happy. The only money I spent was my transportation to this place,” she added.