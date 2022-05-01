Rotary Club of Sapele Urban has trained its members on how to improve service to mankind.

The club also launched its own magazine to highlight the services it was engaged in to better serve humanity.

The workshop was a hands-on training on using the brand centre of the Rotary International website to enable members present Rotary the way it should be, and get the branding right.

The training, which was more practical, brought Rotarians and Rotaractors from different places together in the maiden edition of the club magazine, titled ‘’Serve to Change Lives’’

It was launched to showcase the activities of the club in the year, 2021/2022, as well as let others know what Rotary is about.