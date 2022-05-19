By Godfrey Bivbere

IN a bid to curb maternal and child mortality, the Rotary Club of Canal Estate, District 9110, has donated mosquito nets, delivery kits, sanitary pads, and other items to pregnant women at the Isolo General Hospital in Lagos.

This is even as the club charged pregnant women not to patronise traditional birth attendants. Presenting the items to the pregnant women numbering over 100, the President of the club, Rotarian Timi Dogbo, said that the donation of the items was one of the areas of focus of the Rotary Club which is maternal and child health.

Dogbo charged the pregnant women to ensure that they only patronise government hospitals for their safety, noting that some women go to traditional birth attendants as a result of poverty and they fact that they cannot afford the required delivery items.

According to her, “We are here for one of the areas of Rotary Club activities, which is maternal and child health, we are here to donate delivery kits and mosquito nets to the pregnant women. “This is to help prevent infant mortality because you find out that some of the mothers do not have money to buy these items, and because we do not want them to go to traditional birth attendants; we decided to do this so that the pregnant women will come and deliver their babies in a government hospital.

“When these mothers go to the traditional birth attendants, and when there are complications which these traditional birth attendants cannot deal with, it might lead to death which we do not want. “We are doing this to en[1]courage our mothers to always come to the hospital for antenatal care, and take their drugs to ensure that they have safe delivery at the end of the day.

“We have examination gloves in there, nightingale underlay, like disposable mackintosh for them, mucus extractors for the babies, we have name tags for the babies, sterile gauze swab used during delivery for the mothers as well as mosquito nets to prevent malaria,” she concluded.