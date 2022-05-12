Resident Pastor and National Superintendent, KICC Nigeria, Femi Faseru (left); Country Manager, ROSF, Dr Ndudi Bowei; CEO, Verbatim Communications Limited, Bidemi Mark-Mordi and Managing Director, Tom Associates Limited, Temitope Jegede at ROSF annual youth empowerment programme recently.

By Elizabeth Osayande

Apostle Folorunso Alakija has nudged Nigerian youths of the need for self-actualisation, stating that it was a sustainable solution for empowerment, development, socio-economic relevance, and survival.

Alakija, the founder of Rose of Sharon foundation, said this during her opening address at the 8th edition of her foundation’s Youth Empowerment Program hosted in Surulere, Lagos over the weekend.

“Nowadays, some of our youths are accused of trying to seek shortcuts to achieve their goals. Some of them are unwilling to take the time and to work hard at improving their skills and talents. Rather, they want to leave school today and own a house, car, and other luxuries of life in the shortest possible time. But we all know that Rome was not built in a day and there is always time for everything under the sun,” Alakija stated.

She went further to motivate the youths to get educated, learn a trade, discover what they are wired for, pursue what they are good at and also improve their skills.

Anchored by Dr. Ndudi Bowei, Country Manager of the foundation, the program, which had undergraduates, fresh graduates, job seekers, self-employed and working-class youths in attendance, offered the opportunity for the youths to learn the process of becoming the best version of themselves.

While speaking to the category of undergraduates, fresh graduates and job seekers at the program on “Identifying and Connecting the Dots for Youth Survival”, Bidemi Mark-Mordi, one of the guest speakers, described self-actualization as knowing who you are and becoming who you are designed to be.

Mark-Mordi, a leadership and value-based people development expert, stated emphatically that Youth was society’s greatest resource and advantage. She said the future of the nation was dependent on the youths actualizing their God-given dreams. She said to thrive meant to grow vigorously, to gain wealth and possession, and to progress in realizing a goal.

“Understanding your makeup and composition will enhance your fulfillment, and enable you to harness your gifts and abilities and turn them into a skill, product or service that you can sell,” she added

Mark-Mordi’s thoughts were echoed by fellow guest speakers, Pastor Femi Faseru, a resident Pastor and National Superintendent of KICC Nigeria, and Mr. Temitope Jegede, an administrator and human resources professional, who both hammered on self fulfillment and creating an edge in the marketplace.

While addressing the Self-employed and entrepreneurs at the event, Pastor Faseru explained that being self-employed meant finding solutions to other people’s challenges in exchange for money or financial rewards.

Jegede educated the working-class youths about the five building blocks for self-fulfilment in the workplace, which he said included having a personal vision, investing in one’s spirituality, treating people with respect, working to improve oneself, and making a social contribution.

The program, with over 70 in physical attendance and a few hundreds connecting via the internet, ended with a closing remark by Dr. Bowei who encouraged the youths to go back home and practice what they have learnt and begin to seek to utilise their specifics for innovative work.

A vote of thanks and closing prayer was then given by Mrs. Oloruntosin Taiwo, the national coordinator of the Rose of Sharon Foundation.