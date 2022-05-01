Thursday, 28th April, 2022, may have come and gone but, the electrifying sound of Rock Music from the musical maestro of rock bands performing at the media unveiling of Rock Music Festival by the Rock Music Federation of Nigeria will linger with the audience.

The event, held at the Sandralia Hotel, featured a press conference, goodwill messages and performances by rock bands led by rock musician, King Faj, to the delight of the audience comprising of major entertainment practitioners, creatives, and rock music enthusiasts.

Speaking during the press conference, project director and founder, Rock Music Federation of Nigeria, Amb. Phil Roberts, said that the goal of the festival is to draw Nigeria’s attention to the possibilities in the creative industry and the need to diversify the economy.

According to him, “The recent fall in global crude oil prices has once again demonstrated the urgent need for Nigeria to diversify her exports of other products. Oil prices have fallen over 60% from peaks of June 2014 till date and this is likely to linger for a long time.

This is causing unprecedented economic challenges in Nigeria including a fall in foreign reserves, devaluation pressure on the Naira, increased unemployment, falling investments, amongst others. Nigeria must accelerate growth of its non-oil exports and look within to develop other sectors like the entertainment sector which is home to this A – Class High end, globally celebrated genre of music called Rock Music in response to new global economic realities.”

He explained that the entertainment industry plays a key role in the growth of SMEs in Nigeria as, “over 95% of businesses in Nigeria are SMEs and all these businesses have ties with the entertainment industry for promoting their brands, as such this category must be mobilized to achieve the national non-oil sector goals considering the benefit of our sector to our GDP.” Announcing the theme of the festival, Together We Can, he stated that the festival will remind Nigeria and Nigerians of the beauty in our unity and the potency of our diversity.

The mood at the event was accentuated in speeches by the special guests who pledged their support for the festival commending the festival team for the enormous work and commitment to the project. In his remark, the Nigerian representative at the African Union’s Economic, Social and Cultural Council (ECOSOCC), Dr. Tunji John Asaolu, thanked the festival team for the novel idea especially for its ability to curtail restiveness and other vices typical of young people.

Also speaking, the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the FCT Minister on Hospital Management and Equipment Dr. Ejike Oji, highlighted the socioeconomic impact of the festival, and the relevance of art to national cohesion. He also called for support across board to help actualize the festival.

The General Manager, Admin, Sandralia Hotel, Mr. Austin Asigba assured of the hospitality giant’s support for the project. Other speakers at the event include Mr. Gamish, representative of TVC Bikes and Luminous Inverters from India, and representatives of the French Embassy, VIO, FRSC, RAPNEC, DJ Association, PMAN, Goodwill Ambassadors Agency, Actors Guild of Nigeria (A.G.N), Directors Guild of Nigeria (D.G.N, Association of Beauty Pageant Organizers, Abuja Event Organizers, Association of Entertainment Practitioners and other major entertainment bodies in Abuja with special appearance by Nigeria’s foremost Rock Music producer, MacRoc.

Rock music was at the heart of recovery efforts during the first decade of post-war Nigeria. It has remained a major unifier blurring ethnic, religious and social lines. The Rock Music Festival, the latest entrant in the entertainment scene of Abuja, is scheduled to hold on the 18th of June, 2022, at Sandralia Hotel.