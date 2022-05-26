An All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial aspirant in Rivers, Sen. Magnus Abe, said he had not dropped his ambition even as he did not participate in the party’s Thursday governorship primary.

Abe made the assertion while reacting to some social media reports of his withdrawal from the party’s gubernatorial primaries being held in Port Harcourt.

“I have received a lot of messages saying that I have withdrawn from the primaries of All Progressives Congress; that is not true.

“I have not withdrawn and I will not withdraw,” Abe told journalists on Thursday in Port Harcourt.

The APC chieftain, however, did not disclose if he would be joining another party or not.

‘’I, Sen. Magnus Ngei Abe, will be on that ballot and Rivers people will have the opportunity to choose who shall lead our dear state moving forward,” he added.

He, however, faulted the primaries being conducted by the party in the state, saying, ‘’it clearly does not meet that standard.

‘’Like I stated at the beginning of this whole thing when I declared, I will not accept the outcome of any process that is not just, fair, equitable and inclusive.

‘’For that reason why I decided not to participate, not to withdraw out of respect for the party, I want to say clearly that I will not accept the outcome neither will I be bound by it.’’

He described the party’s ongoing primaries as a charade, alleging that the process of choosing the delegates was not inclusive.

Abe reminded the people of the state of their responsibility of choosing who their governor would be during the general election next year.

He said that no one individual, however powerful, well connected and wealthy, would decide for the people of the state.

‘’You will have that opportunity to decide who our next governor will be and I, Magnus Abe, will be on the ballot,’’ he added.