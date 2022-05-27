The immediate past Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chairman, Rivers State and frontline governorship aspirant in the state, Bro. Felix Obuah has thanked his supporters who stood by him during the PDP primaries in Rivers state, saying all hope is not lost.

in a statement made available to VANGUARD, Felix Obuah noted that “The choice of who succeeds our dear Governor is an exclusive party affair. This is what party loyalty is all about. It is not a personal affair”

The statement reads in full:

For some months now, we have witnessed a tense political atmosphere as our country, Nigeria plans to go through another transition in our democratic experiment which is hoped to come to a head with the 2023 general elections.

Consequently, there have been clamours among individuals and groups for certain persons including my humble self to come out as a prospective governorship aspirant in the state under the canopy of our great Peoples Democratic Party, PDP. Somebody who has the capacity to sustain the great works and quality leadership of our brave and visionary Governor, Chief Barr. Nyesom Wike.

The newspapers, the electronic and social media were all awash with such calls from all the nooks and crannies of the state, beckoning me to just declare my interest.

After some deep thought and wide consultations, I wholeheartedly accepted to run for the office of Governor of Rivers State on the platform of PDP and also went ahead to obtain the nomination and interest forms in line with our party’s guidelines.

This singular expression of interest gladdened the hearts of many of you, my ardent supporters within and outside the state.

Even without my consent, many of you went on to campaign for me through the various sections of the mass media and other fora just for my sake.

Sadly, that hope, that faith and joy may appear to have been dashed. This is the reason for this special message of hope and appreciation to all of you, my dearest friends, my supporters and my people.

Let me first assure you that no hope is lost. The choice of who succeeds our dear Governor is an exclusive party affair. This is what party loyalty is all about. It is not a personal affair.

On Wednesday, May 25, 2022, the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Rivers State Chapter has spoken and a governorship candidate has emerged.

As a faithful, loyal and committed party man, and the immediate state chairman of the party under whose watch by the grace of God, the party won the governorship election in the state back to back in 2015 and 2019 respectively, I must abide by the decisions of the party at all times even when the decisions are at variance with my personal convictions.

Accordingly, I decided to withdraw and not contest the governorship primary election in the interest of the party.

I hereby submit and surrender to the decision of the party. The election is not, and should not be a do-or-die affair. Moreso, power comes from God. I cannot be a party to anything that may obstruct the course of victory for our party both at the state and national levels, or cause disaffection among our party leaders and members.

I, therefore, enjoin my faithful supporters across the State not to be dismayed or lose hope for where there is a will, there must be away.

I sincerely appeal to you to take every development about the Governorship primary in the state in good faith. A renowned writer once said, “When hope is lost, when faith dies, the man is dead”.

As long as we remain alive and trust in God, surely, there are better days ahead.

I am a peacemaker and according to Matthew 5:9, “Blessed are the peacemakers for they shall be called the sons of God.”

I, once again, call for peace in the PDP and amongst my teeming supporters. United we stand, divided we fall. I thank you all for all your support my social media friends, journalists, Northern groups, Indigenes without Borders, youth groups, Churches, Christian organizations, my own people of Omoku, Orashi region, all members of the PDP family across the state, my supporters outside the state, Team Felix Obuah in the 23 LGAs, Go-Round TV, Bro Felix Obuah (BFO) groups, Goround 23, Youth Earnestly Ask For Obuah, ONELGA Political Forum, Otu Ozimini Age Grade of Ogba Kingdom, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area, Rivers State, and many others.

I am extremely grateful to the Oba of Ogbaland and Council of Chiefs, my stewards/cooks, drivers, my lovely wife and children for their understanding.

I am also extending my appreciation to all those who signed my nomination form, management and staff of National Network newspaper, Goround Revolution Group, Rivers Women, Rivers Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, women and youths, my personal aides, my Special Adviser on Media and Publicity and others too numerous to mention.

I also thank you for complying with my appeal to all my supporters via a press statement on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, ahead of the Governorship primary scheduled for Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

Following an insight, I was compelled to sue for calm amongst my numerous supporters across the State.

That press statement which was widely circulated, and published on the electronic and print media as well as the social media was timely as it doused tension and pacified those who were already agitated.

I also did mention in the statement that the party is supreme in all matters and I would stand by the decision of the party.

May I also use this singular opportunity to congratulate our party Governorship flagbearer, my brother and friend, Hon Siminalaye Fubara on your historic election. I wish you all the best and pledge my full support to ensure that our party again makes history by winning the Governorship election in the state for three consecutive terms.

As we celebrate the peaceful and successful governorship primary in Rivers State we pray the good Lord also grant our mentor, leader, courageous and pragmatic Governor, His Excellency, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike victory at the presidential primary.

Once again, I pray that the good Lord will grant us the grace to forge on together as one united indivisible team and help us actualize our individual and collective aspirations under the leadership of our Great Party, PDP irrespective of who occupies the Driver’s Seat.