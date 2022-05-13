Late Deborah Samuel

By Dirisu Yakubu

Ace rights advocacy group, the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, HURIWA, Friday condemned what it called the conspiratorial silence of President Muhammadu Buhari over the brutal killing of a 200 level Christian student of the Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto by Islamic extremists for alleged blasphemy.

Warning that reprisals may become inevitable if the case of murder of Deborah in Sokoto is swept under the carpets like similar cases of murders of Christians over alleged blasphemy by Islamists in Kubwa Abuja and twice in Kano state, HURIWA told Sokoto state governor Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal and the school management hierarchy that the blood of the innocent Christian girl murdered in broad daylight would speak at the appropriate time.

In a statement signed by its national coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, the group said it is “very much aware, that President Muhammadu Buhari did not mince words to condemn Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB, even without any scientific evidence linking them remotely or otherwise to the gruesome and despicable beheading of the soldiers’ couple massacred by unknown gunmen reportedly on their way to a traditional wedding in the South East of Nigeria. President Muhammadu Buhari even gave order that the killers be hunted down and dealt with decisively by military forces.

“President Muhammadu Buhari did hurriedly because the perceived or suspected killers are Igbo, an ethnicity that his administration has treated with the short end of the stick for not voting for him in 2015 and 2019. But since about 48 hours that a Christian student of the Sokoto College of Education Deborah Samuel Yakubu was lynched by Islamic students for alleged blasphemy, President Muhammadu Buhari has maintained conspiratorial silence as if the innocent blood that was shed by the extremists is not that of a human being. This same hypocrisy of conspiratorial silence was noticed with the Sokoto State governor who stayed away from taking action but secretly sent his commissioner for higher education to speak on the murder. We in HURIWA want to let Tambuwal and Buhari know that so long as there is no justice for this murdered Martyr Miss Deborah Yakubu, her innocent blood is on their hands”.

HURIWA also condemned the management of Shehu Shagari College of Education for “standing by and doing next to nothing whilst the riotous Islamic extremists within the student’s body, descended on their fellow Students and killed her like a chicken but only made a timid announcement of the so-called indefinite closure of the institution.”