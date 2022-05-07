As part of its support for cushioning the financial needs civil servants in Nigeria, Richway Microfinance Bank, a leading financial services provider in Nigeria, has launched its digital loan for Civil Servants named: Richway Quick Credit, an online` loan product designed to address the urgent financial needs of civil servants whose salaries are being paid through Remita

The new product allows all civil servants whose salaries are processed by Remita to apply for loans of up to N2.5 million and pay back over a period of 6 months at a very competitive and affordable interest rates without need for collateral and unnecessary documentation.

Commenting on the product, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Richway Microfinance Bank, Mr Adenrele Oni, said the product is committed to empowering its customers to fund their urgent financial needs up to the sum of N2.5 million through trusted, simple and smart solutions, within 10 mins.

“At Richway, we are committed to helping individuals achieve their personal financial goals through financial intermediation and that is why our offerings are designed to conveniently meet the financial needs of our customers.

Mr Adenrele Oni further posited that Richway Quick Credit is one of its novel products tailored to the needs of all civil servants on Remita salary payment platform.

“The product is straightforward and more affordable than many other loan products in the market. As long as your salaries are being paid through Remita, just log unto our website: www.richwaymfb.com and complete the online form. Richway Quick Credit does not require any collateral, nor ask for any cumbersome documentation”

The Head of Richway Digital Loan Product: Ms Tosin Temiye