A journey of a thousand miles they say begins with a step; RevolutionPlus has proven to be a reputable and reliable Real Estate company that did not just stop at providing housing for the masses globally but also giving back to the society through Chris Bamidele Onalaja Foundation.

The 8 years of impacting positively was celebrated at Remarkable foods complex on 10th may 2022 in a grand style as the grand ambassadors Mr Adekola Odunlade, Mrs Toyin Abraham and brother Shaggi beautifully graced the occasion.

The MD/CEOof RevolutionPlus Property Mr Bamidele Onalajo, appreciated everyone who took time to attend the anniversary, and here is his testimony:

“I appreciate our dedicated customers, our hardworking members of staff, and everyone behind the brand RevolutionPlus Property. This vision of this company started in 2014 after I quit banking. Myself and my wife developed this vision which today has become reality. My wife, Tolulope Onalaja is now the Group Executive Director (GED) of the company. Nothing good comes easy. We were faced with challenges along the way, but with God on our side, 8 years down the line. During the COVID-19 year in 2020. We faced many challenges but they were opportunity for growth. We gave back to the society through CBOF during the COVID year and recorded good sales.

We appreciate everyone who have contributed to making this day possible”

The few hours of the event wasn’t enough to get all the comments, testimonies and gratitude from customers, beneficiaries and Nigerians in Diaspora who patronized RevolutionPlus. Some were shocked to know that RevolutionPlus is just 8 years and has achieved 43 Estate nationwide, 8 Mega housing projects, over 9,500 Landlords, Rich CSR projects nationwide, 10 Subsidiaries, 6 Branches in Nigeria with international office in Dallas and many more just to mention a few.

The Group Executive Director RevolutionPlus Property Mrs Tolulope Onalaja, a wonderful partner, an amazing wife and a loving mother, who has devoted her life in making sure that an average Nigerians both home and Nigerians in diaspora can be proud to own a property at affordable rate, at the event gave a welcoming speech to all who honored the occasion, she said “I remember we starting just like a joke, the name RevolutionPlus came from our bedroom, looking back at 8 years journey, God has been so good. Just like I used to say, to do a business in Nigeria and succeed takes he grace of God, there are lot of Real Estate businesses that have closed up because business generally comes with a lot of challenges especially the real estate sector. We look forward to doing bigger projects in our 10, 20, 50 and many more years to come”

Talking about the criticism on social media, one of the brand Ambassadors Mrs Toyin Abraham advices the public not to be swift in beleiving or responding to scandal on social media, she pledge allegiance to RevolutionPlus and appreciated everyone for the love and support for the brand.

The (GED) Mrs Tolulope Onalaja threw more light on the challenges the RevolutionPlus Property had that resulted to delay in allocation, according to her, there was no allocation in 2020 due to the pandemic which rendered all businesses handicap, then after the Covid-19, customers were shared into batches and allocation was made batch by batch. Second, allocation was made to the customers who completed their payment for allocation. RevolutionPlus is built on integrity and sincerity.

The MD/CEO of RevolutionPlus Property Mr Bamidele said “Over the last eight years, this business has undergone massive challenges but our organization has become stronger and efficient than ever before. I am blessed to have such a team of dedicated and loyal employees and fantastic friends who work night and day to ensure the company move forward. Thank you for being a part of this special day. We are grateful to you for taking your time out from your busy schedules and to help us in making our 8th anniversary memorable.