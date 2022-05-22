By Olasunkanmi Akoni

A group, Professionals Council, of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has described the return of Lagos4Lagos Movement Chairman, Mr. Sunday Ajayi back to APC in Lagos as a major set-back for Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the forthcoming 2023 general polls.

Director General, APC Professionals Council, Seyi Bamigbade, who stated this while receiving Ajayi, who recently defected back to APC, welcomed the party chieftain back, saying, “”I knew you will come back to APC.”

Bamigbade, while recalling that leader of the group within the Lagos APC held parallel party congresses in 2021 before defecting to PDP in January, said his return to APC with his teeming supporters dealt deadly blow on the PDP. Ajayi was the immediate chairman of Lagos4Lagos Movement, a group within APC before he subsequently, defected to PDP.

“I welcome you back to our fold. Welcome to our great party and congratulations for taking the right decision. We are very optimistic that with this feat, we have overrun and conquered the PDP in Lagos State,” he said.

Seyi, also urged them to be upright and continue to contribute their quota to the development of the party as the party prepares for its elections directly or indirectly in order to take the party to greater heights.

Earlier, Ajayi, thanked, Bamigbade for his tireless efforts in mobilizing professionals into the ruling party throughout Nigeria.

He said his members are fully back into the APC to participate in all the party elections both primary and general elections as card carrying members of APC.

Ajayi, who noted that he and his followers were happy to return to the APC, promised to work with the party leadership of the APC professionals’ council to achieve greatness.

“My political family in their thousands have retraced their steps into APC fully, we are glad to be back to the fold.”