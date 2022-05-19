…Malami, Pauline attend FEC meeting

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

THE Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said yesterday that only President Muhammadu Buhari could decide the fate of ministers that had indicated interest to contest elective positions in 2023 but later withdrew after valedictory session last Friday.

Mohammed spoke while fielding question, following concerns expressed in some quarters on the status of some of the ministers who earlier exited the cabinet to pursue the 2023 elections but later made a u-turn halfway.

Two ministers, who had backtracked from their earlier interest to vie for gubernatorial and senatorial positions respectively, attended the weekly council meeting, presided over by Buhari, yesterday.

Specifically, Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, attended the meeting, which held at the council chambers, while Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Paulline Tallen, who earlier indicated interest for the senatorial seat in Plateau State, joined in a virtual arrangement from her office.

Buhari had during the Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting he presided over on May 11, at the Council Chambers, Presidential Villa, Abuja given ministers vying for any election up to May 16 to resign from the cabinet.

The President on May 13, held a valedictory session, which was attended by nine ministers and commended them for their service to fatherland and wished them well.

The ministers that attended the session were Rotimi Amaechi (Transportation), Chris Ngige (Labour and Employment), Godswill Akpabio (Niger Delta Affairs), Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu (Science and Technological Innovation), Timipre Sylva (Minister of State for Petroleum Resources), Tayo Alasoadura (Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs), Dame Tallen Paulen (Women Affairs), Uche Ogar (Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development), Abubakar Malami (Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice) and Emeka Nwajiuba (Minister of State for Education), who was absent but with a permission.

But the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, and Attorney-General the Federation, AGF and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, later announced their withdrawal from contesting any position.

However, Mohammed, who shed light on the development while briefing newsmen after the council meeting, said: “The question about ministers returning or not going, I think you need to give me more time, so I can tell you exactly what the situation is.

“Right now, I need to cross check. I need to confirm again from Mr President what the situation is. You see, the final decision on who is going, who’s coming back, who’s not going lies with the president?”

However, Malami has reportedly shelved his ambition of vying for the governorship seat of Kebbi State and remained in the cabinet until 2023.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, who also made a detour on his presidential ambition, was not part of the meeting during the opening session, which the media was permitted to witness.

Senator Ngige as Nigeria’s Labour Minister, co-chairs panel discussions yesterday to outline Nigeria’s challenges in the fight against child labour at the ILO 5th Global Conference on the elimination of child labour in Durban, Kwazulu-natal, South Africa.

Prior to the commencement of the meeting, Council observed a minute silence in honour of former Minister of Communications under Gen. Ibrahim Babangida regime, Olawole Adeniji Ige, who died at 83.

Those who physically attending the meeting include the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha; Head of the Service of the Federation, HOCSF, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, Chief of Staff to the President, Prof Ibrahim Gambari, and National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Munguno, retd.

Other Ministers who also attended the closed door session are the Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; Power, Abubakar Aliyu; Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello; Aviation, Hedi Sirika; Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami; Environment, Mohammed Abdullahi; Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed; Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola; and Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama.

The others are Minister of State for Health, Olorunimbe Mamora; Agric, Mustapha Shehuri; and Budget and National Planning, Clem Agba.