Residents resist moves to demolish distressed building in Lagos

By Bose Adelaja

Residents of Herbert Macaulay Way, Ebute-Meta area of Lagos State, have resisted an attempt by the State government, to demolish a three-storey building at Number 100, said to have been distressed in the area.

The residents claimed that the state government should follow due process before taking such a step over the building which was erected over 40 years ago.

Hon. Olufemi Poluyi, the immediate past Supervisory Councillor at Lagos Mainland Local Government who represented the residents said it is not a good gesture to have rendered the occupants of the building to untold hardship on Eid-El Fitri Day.

He said, “what will be the gain by the state government to render many family homeless on Eid-El Fitri Day?

“The occupants should have been served quit notices before now and failure to do this means that Lagos State Building Control Agency LASBCA, is not doing its job.

“The officials have been passing through this area, how come they did not notice that a building was distressed ?

The residents resisted the demolition when some perssonnel of the state government moved a bulldozer to Number 100, Herbert Macaulay Way to demolish the building.

The bulldozer was later moved out of the scene and plans to demolish the building was suspended as the protests were hit up.

Meanwhile, rescue operation was ongoing at Number 24, Ibadan Street, the scene of a collapsed building which has so far claimed the lives of eight people and rescued 24 while five others were hospitalised.

