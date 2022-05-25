By Dirisu Yakubu

Ace rights advocacy group, the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, HURIWA, has given the nation’s security agencies two days to rescue two Catholic priests kidnapped by gunmen in Katsina on Wednesday.

This is as the group said the security agencies “have become totally overwhelmed and lack what it takes” to carry out their mandate even as it questioned why there has been no changes in the leadership ship of the various security units.

HURIWA described the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto as a “poor” group “which basically caters for millions of highly economically deprived citizens of the Northern states captured under Sokoto Diocese including Sokoto, Katsina and Zamfara.”

In a release signed in Abuja, national coordinator of the group, Emmanuel Onwubiko lamented the suffering of Christians in the past few years in the hands of religious extremists.

HURIWA quoted Rev. Fr. Christopher Omotosho, Director, Social Communications of the Sokoto Catholic Diocese of Sokoto as saying, “as at midnight of today (yesterday), 25th May, 2022, gunmen broke into the rectory of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Gidan Maikambo, Kafur LGA of Katsina State.

“The parish priest and his assistant Rev. Frs. Stephen Ojapa, MSP, and Oliver Okpara and two boys in the house were kidnapped. No information as to their whereabouts. Kindly pray for their safety and release.”

HURIWA further noted that the dusts surrounding the killing of the young 200 level Student of the Shehu Shagari College of Education in Sokoto Deborah Samuel Yakubu has yet to settle down before “this recent vicious attacks on the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto” adding that the situation must be immediately brought under control.