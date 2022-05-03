As 52 delegates adopt him as sole aspirant

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

Ahead 2023 general elections, Easn North-East delegates, Tuesday unanimously endorsed Ose Anenih, son of former chairman, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Board of Trustees, Chief Tony Anenih, ahead of the House of Representatives primaries.

Anenih is contesting to represent Esan North-East and Esan South-East Federal Constituency in Edo State.

He was adopted as the sole aspirant by 52 out of the 55 delegates in the 11 wards of Esan North-East LGA.

The motion for the adoption of Anenih was moved by the Ward Four Chairman, Michael Eromosele, and seconded by Ward 10 Youth Leader, Simon Odiata.

It was jubilation galore by party faithful and kinsmen who had gathered in the Anenih’s country -home in Uromi to witness the endorsement.

The legacy of the former Edo strongman resonated among his people, as those in attendance praised his contributions to the PDP and the country.

According to the delegates, they decided to openly endorse him (Anenih) for the Reps ticket as payback to his father, a man who did a lot for them but never imposed any of his children in elective or appointive positions.

Before moving the motion for adoption, Eromosele told fellow delegates and the Ose Anenih Campaign Council that, “We have come to openly endorse Ose in honour of Chief Tony Anenih of blessed memory and for what he did for Uromi, Edo state and our country.

“It is also a plus for us that his son, Ose Anenih, has distinguished himself as a wise and competent young man in how he has handled his campaign, and we cannot but admire his courage.

“We will encourage delegates from the other local governments in Esan South-East to also remember what Chief Anenih did for our constituency and how he empowered many leaders.

“This is the time to demonstrate our love and let Nigerians know that we truly value our father and leader, Chief Tony Anenih and that his legacy lives on in his children.”

Several other delegates who spoke at the gathering said they would ensure the victory of Anenih on May 12.

Responding, the aspirant said that he has the backing and support of his family and community to aspire while declaring that he was ready to serve the constituency.

“Today is a good day, and I want to assure you that I will not let you down; I will serve you, and I will listen to you because your endorsement means a lot to my family and me.

“I want to assure you that we are ready for the primaries, the election and the call of duty, and we trust in God and your support to sail through”, Ose said.

