By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA–THE spokesperson of the Coalition for United Political Parties,CUPP,Barr. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, Friday, received clearance certificate to vie for the National Assembly seat in Imo State.

Ugochinyere is seeking election into Ideato North/ Ideato South Federal Constituency seat in the state.

The House of Representatives aspirant was presented the clearance certificate by party’s National Organising Secretary, thus confirming earlier statement by Senator Samuel Anyanwu, National Secretary of the party that Ugochinyere was not disqualified, contrary to media speculations that the CUPP spokesperson was eased out of the race.

The Party issued the Certificate to Ikenga Ugochinyere after examination of the controversial circumstances of reports of his disqualification despite the existence of Panel reports by both the Screening Committee and Screening Appeal Committee that he was duly cleared to contest the election.

The NWC had resolved that going by records in the party secretariat that Mr. Ugochinyere was cleared and that reports of his purported disqualification were mere fabrications and rumours from adversaries who are scared of his impending victory and no from any national officer of the Party or indeed the Party.

While reaction to the presentation of the Certificate of Qualification, Ikenga Ugochinyere hailed the PDP leadership led by Sen. Iyorchia Ayu for the presenting him with the certificate which clears the pathway for him to contest the primaries describing the act as evidence of Sen. Ayu’s commitment to a transparent, free and fair process.

Ugochinyere further thanked party at both the State and Local Government and also the Nigerian public for their support and confidence which they reposed in him pledging that he would ensure he does not disappoint the people.

He also expressed confidence that he would emerge victorious at the Party primaries and also vowed to lead the PDP to landslide victory in the Federal Constituency at the general election.

Furthermore, reports from Ideato North and Ideato South Local Government Areas which were thrown into a frenzy when news of the clearance of Ikenga broke indicates that Party leaders are planning a rousing reception for him when he arrives the state on Sunday as he is seen as the hero who fought the fight to sustain and stabilize the established structure of the Party in the state against external aggression.

” I was called by the leadership of the party that the National Working Committee has given me the certificate of qualification which is always given after review of screening report and appeal report, and I guess the party took that part to be able to dispel tension and the rumour of my purported disqualification,”he said

He added:”It is painful that the screening panel that came to Imo to screen, and qualified me for the election and there was no single petition and then the appeal panel also cleared me, copies of those documents were given to the state chapter of the party and acknowledged which I also have and then it was unfortunate that three days after, we started hearing that I have been disqualified.

“It was baseless, it has no basis, because first of all, the people that did the hatchet job were so stupid. I use the word stupid because you forgot that I have been given clearance certificate by the first screening panel and then in your hatchet job ,you said you are upholding my disqualification by the former panel so, if they were intelligent, they would have looked for a better way to do that and not talk about the useless thing like dual party membership.”

He explained that,”I resigned my membership almost two years ago”, adding:”if you go to INEC, go to INEC website, you will see them.”