The launching of Rental Professionals Society of Nigeria (RPSN) was held at the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. The occasion was graced by government officials, members of the press and well-established professionals in the event industry, all to unveil the non-governmental organisation (RPSN) which actually came into existence in 2019.

According to Mrs Kemi Adeleke the CEO of KFA Rental who spoke at the event, the objectives of the association includes the protection of the legitimate interest of members, foster business growth, mentorship and support while creating a beneficial liaison with government at the local, state and national level.

The special guest of the occasion, Mrs Yewande Zaccheaus also reiterated the objectives of the body through a representative, adding that collaboration among members is key to growth of the industry.

Mrs Ayiri Oladunmoye, a guest speaker, appreciates the older professionals in the industry that are still standing tall, she encourages patience, hard work and integrity.

Some of the reputable event companies under the RPSN include KFA event center, Naphtali Event & Rentals, Jasondavids Events & Rental, Ceremonial Accents, Makbee Party Rentals, Butterfly Event & Rentals, Hush & Hush Party Rentals, Kolony Events, Perfect Events, Kingston Events, Posh Potties, Zitas Events Concepts and many more.