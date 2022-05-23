Steve Oko

Detained Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has demanded immediate stoppage of the senseless killings going on in the South East.

The IPOB Leader who spoke from the Department of State Services, DSS, detention in Abuja where he is currently detained expressed rage over the spate of bloodletting and insecurity in the South East.

Kanu’s younger brother, Prince Emmanuel Kanu who spoke with Vanguard Monday evening, after visiting the IPOB Leader in detention said he was saddened by the reports of Killings across South East.

He said that his brother “does not believe in bloodshed” and felt too bad that blood suckers had been on the prowl in the South East almost unchallenged.

Kanu was quoted as saying that all those behind the current killings in South East must be held accountable for their atrocities, saying that Ndigbo are not known for cannibalism.

The IPOB Leader also demanded the immediate release of Mrs Ukamaka Ejezie popularly known as ‘ Mama Biafra’.

According to him the septuagenarian was arrested during Kanu’s last court appearance in Abuja on May 18.

Kanu said that the woman had been acting as his mother since his parents died in 2020.

He said that the old woman commited no crime for coming to Abuja to solidarise with him at the court when she was arrested.

” I saw her at the DSS detention cell after her clothes were washed and spread on the wall.. I demand that she be released because she commited no crime.

” She is an old woman and since my mother died I have taken her as my mother. The DSS should release her”, Kanu was quoted as saying

The IPOB Leader also cleared the air over whether he was the one that Gov. Chukwuma Soludo of Abambra State met when he visited the DSS headquarters last week.

He said that there was no basiis for people to doubt whether he was the person that Soludo met, explaining that the Barcelona club attire he wore when the Governor visited was his night wear.

Kanu urged all to ensure there is peace in South East which is known for peace, adding that those behind the insecurity in the zone do not mean well for the people.