COMMUNITY POLICING: A cross-section of Community Police and Special Constabulary Officers during their passing out parade at the Police College, Lagos, Tuesday. (NAN PHOTO).

The Police Command in Lagos State has invited successful candidates in the recently concluded Computer-Based Test (CBT) for medical screening.

The Command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin, stated this in a statement on Friday in Lagos.

The statement read: “The command wishes to invite the general public, particularly Lagos State candidates who were successful in the recently CBT for the ongoing 2021 recruitment of Constables into the Force for the next stage, which is the Medical Screening Exercise.

“Candidates who participated in the recruitment screening CBT are to check their application status on the recruitment portal, and print out their medical screening slips, if qualified.

“The medical screening exercise is scheduled to hold from May 17th, 2022 to 31st May, 2022 at the Zone 2 Headquarters, Onikan, Lagos at 0800hrs daily,”

According to him, the Commissioner of Police in the State, CP Abiodun Alabi, congratulates all the successful candidates.

“CP Alabi congratulates successful candidates and extends his best wishes to them.

“He urged them to be disciplined and conduct themselves appropriately before, during and after the exercise.”

The PPRO said that the successful candidates should call 08100004507 for further enquiries on the screening.