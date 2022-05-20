Obong Victor Attah presenting awards to some of the awardees at Vanguard Personality of the year

By Juliet Umeh

Former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Obong Victor Attah, has called on the recipients of 10th Vanguard Personality of the Year 2021 award to recreate themselves in the younger Nigerians.



While congratulating Vanguard Media on its consistency in fishing out Nigerians who have distinguished themselves and have affected the society, said he was happy that there was category for young entrepreneurs.



He said: “I am particularly happy to note that there’s a category for young entrepreneurs.

“Those of you that are receiving awards today, as I congratulate you, I want you to realize that you are to become mentors to young ones that are coming behind you. “And that’s why I am very happy for this category of young entrepreneurs.



“With this, Nigeria will have its own Bill Gates and people like that coming on behind us.

“This award is a very fruitful exercise. It is of great benefit to our society and I want to congratulate the Vanguard institution for keeping it up.”

He added: “I immensely congratulate the award winners. Every year, Vanguard make sure that those we considered to have achieved much do not have a hiding place. They bring them to the public and give them a well-deserved award.



“People like Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, I remember how Adesina gave me a lecture on how to grow wheat in a driest and hottest parts of the world. It was in his office I experience what was called cassava bread.



“We also have the wife of the former military head of state who has shown us that a wife needs to support the husband regardless of whatever condition the husband may have attained,” Attah added.

