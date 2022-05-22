,

The management of Herculean Spot Global Concept, a music company domiciled in Lagos, Nigeria with the objective of nurturing and managing artists and talents alike is proud to announce the unveiling of her debut artiste, Sammietrill.

Sammietrill, whose birth name is Samson Adebomi was born in Ise Èkìtì, a town in the southern part of Ekiti State, Nigeria. He had both his primary and secondary education in the town and after this, he proceeded to have his tertiary education at Shenyang Urban Construction University in China where he bagged a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. Before travelling abroad, he had been nursing the ambition of becoming a top superstar within and beyond the Nigerian music industry. At a very young age, his passion for music remained unfettered and he would always sing to the admiration of people around him.

According to the versatile singer; “Herculean Spot feels just like home because they genuinely care about talent and artistry. It is a new milestone and I’m looking forward to what the future holds as I continue to record songs that not only please the ears but also the souls.”