By Precious Chukwudi

Here are some reasons why you should watch AMVCA8.

The Fashion:

The prevailing style during an event, the latest trends and style on display is what most people look out for during an award show.

The AMVCA8 is one award show to keep it locked with the trends in the fashion space.

From the stars and Red Carpet hosts, to the main ceremony hosts and the award presenters, there is a line-up of fashion style to look out for so as to avoid what “I ordered vs what I got” scenarios.

The Hosts

South Africa’s TV presenter, Bonang Matheba who is known for her flamboyant presenting skills and her signature voice, would be bringing her spice on the award show.

This is also her first time on the AMVCA stage.

Nigeria’s very own, good looking fella, Ik Osakioduwa, who has graced a lot international stages, and is the current host for Nigeria Idol Season 7, will be bringing his entertaining style of presentation.

This talented duo always makes sure every event is memorable.

The performances

What’s an award show without amazing performances?

There would be live performances from D’Banj, Yemi Alade, Lagbaja, Rema, Kingdom Kroseide, Akunaa Okechukwu and Nigerian Idol Season 7 Top 12.

The big winners

Watching the best in the movie business walk away with plaques, trophies, the moving speeches and the tears of joy that overflow the stage.

The special guests

Hollywood stars Tasha Smith, Bayo Akinfemi and Brandon Micheal Hall will be making appearances.

They will be joined by Sidra Smith, award-winning Producer and Head of Essence’s Film and TV studio and Grant Housley, Hollywood producer, writer and director currently at Paramount Pictures.

It’s all about global collaboration.