Real Madrid pipped Liverpool 1-0 to win their 14th UEFA Champions League title, extending their record as the most successful team in the competition.

So often victorious having had their backs against the wall in this season’s competition, Madrid were once again the less assertive team for long stretches of this game. As ever, though, they found a way.

Thibaut Courtois warrants enormous credit, having pulled off a string of fine saves to keep Liverpool at bay. Mohamed Salah was denied on multiple occasions, though it was Sadio Mané who went closest in the first half – this time Courtois had a post to thank for completing the job.

Karim Benzema did have the ball in the net before half-time only for VAR to intervene. The Merengues’ celebrations were given full voice just before the hour, however, Federico Valverde’s cross-shot picking out Vinícius in space at the back post. Madrid’s No20 could not miss.

Courtois was at it again with seven minutes left, Salah again the man denied by his lightning-fast reactions. Madrid threatened to add a second on the break thereafter, but not for the first time, they had done just enough.