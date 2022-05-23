Afro pop singer, Edward Rasheed Smith better known as Eddie Smith has revealed what inspired his style of music, saying “It’s real life experiences.”

Eddie Smith, whose music is influenced by the likes of Burna Boy, Davido, Wizkid has always been hands-on, as far as his career is concerned. On the international scene, Eddie named Kanye West and Kendrick Lamar as the musicians he looks up to.

However, since making his debut in the country’s music scene, the Surulere, Lagos-born singer has not looked back in his quest to stay on top of his game. He dumped his studies as a Marine Biology undergraduate at the University of Lagos, to pursue his career in music.

And today, Eddie is not just a sound engineer, but also, he’s a singer that holds a lot of promises for his generation. He calls his own sub genre of Afro-pop the Talkative sound.

Signed to WDT records, Eddie has dropping back to back singles since 2019, including “Love & Loyalty”, “Lagos”, “Freaky Pappy” , Don’t Leave Me,” TulE” which he dropped in 2021 and “Plenty” also released early this year.

Last year, he dropped a seven track EP titled “Talkative sound” featuring Skales. The EP is still enjoying massive airplay on radio stations across the country. He recently got a cover on Burna Boy’s latest single title “Last Last.”