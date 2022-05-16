Police in Lagos State had arrested four persons who allegedly carried out jungle justice on one David Imoh, 38, at Lekki Phase One area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Lagos State , SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest on Sunday.

He said, “The incident happened on May 12, 2022. Four persons were arrested same day in connection with the act. We are on the trail of the fifth person, now at large.

“The victim is Sunday Imoh, 38 year old. The suspects will be prosecuted when arrested . We will make sure they are fully prosecuted so that they will serve as deterrents to others.”

According to the PPRO, Jungle justice is not allowed in Lagos State.

He warned the members of the public to guide against it.

“Don’t take the law into your hands,” he warned.

NAN had earlier gathered that the victim was beaten by some suspected commercial motorcyclists operating within the Lekki Phase One area over disagreement on a N100 balance.

It learnt that the disagreement resulted into a fight between Imoh and one of the commercial motorcyclists.

A tweet by Ufuoma (@thecoloredpen), said, “#JusticeforDavid killed in Lagos over #100 change #JusticeForDeborahSamuel killed in Sokoto #JusticeforPhillipandFrank fighting for their lives in the hospital.

Nigeria Nigeria Nigeria https://t.co/qfoxlRQGGb.”

She added, “A group of musicians in Lagos had “regular” to play at Beer-bar along Admiralty road that evening. The sound engineer and keyboard player who mounted the same bike had an argument with the okada man (an aboki guy) which resulted in what became a cold-blooded night.

“The other okada riders (that were of the same tribe) came out and tried to avenge their “brother”. To cut the long story short, try were beaten to a pulp and the sound engineer lost his life right there. “As if that was not enough, the sound engineer was burnt right there on the road. To make matters worse, the saxophonist that was to play for the night heard about what was happening while the fight just ensued and he went to try to settle not having a full grasp of what was really going on.

#JusticeforDavid killed in Lagos over #100 change #JusticeForDeborahSamuel killed in Sokoto #JusticeforPhillipandFrank fighting for their life in the hospital



Nigeria Nigeria Nigeria ð­ð­ð­ð­ https://t.co/iTnwikI2rc pic.twitter.com/qfoxlRQGGb— Ufuoma (@thecoloredpen) May 14, 2022

“On getting there, he was also beaten to a pulp. The saxophonist (Frank) and the keyboardist (Philip) had to be taken to the emergency unit of the hospital where they were later admitted. Philip plays for D’banj Frank plays for Phyno.”

Going on at admiralty way lekki phase 1.



Whatâs going on in this country sefð¤¦ð½ââï¸ð pic.twitter.com/bwQSBm3Zi9— UPDATEBOYZ î¨ (@Updateboyx) May 12, 2022

The incident was also confirmed by someone who described himself as a friend of the deceased.

You guys should be very careful out here this sh*t just happen now on my way going to the studio. Along admiralty way lekki phase 1 pic.twitter.com/ANdeHtaItu— Nyerhovwoð³ð¬ (@Nyerhovwo__) May 12, 2022

The friend wrote, “My friend was beaten and set ablaze at Lekki phase 1 two days ago. A father of 2 children was beaten into a coma and burnt. No to Jungle justice. A father of 2 little children died like that.

He was the sound engineer in my church. See how his life ended because of N100 change. Sometimes I wonder the country Nigeria even started. https://t.co/Lq89cyv8Vm— KESSDAVID (@kessdavidmusic) May 14, 2022

“He was the sound engineer in my church. See how his life ended because of N100 change. Sometimes I wonder if the country Nigeria even started.

Graphic Content! Viewers discretion is strongly advised!

After much deliberation, I am forced to post the video of Dave. This is really hard for everyone of us but we’re hoping this makes a change in any way it could. Say No to Jungle Justice! #JusticeForDave #RIPDave pic.twitter.com/8P80KsL5lv— ZZETTA (@lordesszzetta) May 14, 2022

“What exactly is going on in this country? Just see how Dave was set on fire over N100 change argument/fight with a Hausa Okada man. Two of Dave’s friends who were with him are currently in ICU. They were all lynched to a pulp. This happened in Lekki 1 oh, not Sokoto oh.”