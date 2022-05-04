By Gabriel Olawale

Gasvine Properties, Nigeria’s leading indigenous real estate company has restated it’s commitment towards making housing affordable for every Nigerians.

The Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company, Dr Oziele Godwin said that they are desire to solve the housing needs of at least 1.6 million Nigerians.

In a statement, Godwin said that they belief that every Nigerian should be able to own a personal property which informed the need to introduce Ramadan Special Promo.

“Gasvine Properties is celebrating Ramadan season with a 30 per cent slash promotion tagged: ‘Ramadan Special Promo’ to make buying property much easier.

According to him, “the ongoing promo spread across their estates in Lagos, Ogun, Delta and Imo state. Any realtor or anyone at all who brings a buyer will be handsomely rewarded. We believe in rewarding well.

“This is also an employment opportunity for people to earn a handsome income just by bringing in buyers. All our properties are authentic, verifiable and government approved.

“Our most cherished values are integrity, excellence, Promptness among others. We have been in business for over four years and all our clients are happy they did business with us.

“We work round the clock to ensure more and more Nigerians own properties at the best of deals. Our purpose is to provide enough homes for different classes of Nigerians. The Ramadan promo is geared to achieve our housing dream.

“We felicitate with Muslim brothers and sisters all over the world and we advise them to take advantage of our promo slash for a memorable celebration or get buyers to enjoy financial rewards.”