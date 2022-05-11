By Gabriel Olawale

King Ogunremi Foundation has carried out free haircut for over 5,000 people in different locations across Lagos State.

The exercise which put smile on the face of Lagosians during Ramadan celebration also serve as empowerment opportunity for 50 selected barbers across the state.

Speaking during the activities which runs from 3rd April to 2nd May, 2022, Founder of Kings Place Barbershop, Mr. King Ogunremi said that as people seek the face of God during Ramadan through fasting and prayer, we come up with this initiative as our own little way of given back to the society.”

Ogunremi said that following the successful completion of 2022 Barbers Connect where not less than 1,500 benefitted from free haircut, the appeal from Muslims partners to run the same exercise during Ramadan informed our decision to repeat the exercise in a bigger way.

We have over 3,000 children as beneficiaries while elderly constitute about 2000. The program record success through the support of King Ogunremi Foundation in-conjunctions with Kings Place Barbershop UK, Kings Barber Connect Nigeria, Zeta Homes UK among other sponsor within and outside Nigeria.