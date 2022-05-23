… warns of coastal flooding in Rivers, Bayelsa, Delta, Lagos

By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

The National Emergency Management Agency, has disclosed that the increase in high temperature and humid conditions, would increase the risk of Nigerians being exposed to malaria, pneumonia, cholera, typhoid and diarrhoea in different parts of the country.

This was made known in a report entitled: “Disaster Risk Management Implications of the 2022 Seasonal Climate Prediction and Annual Flood Outlook,” presented by the Director-General, NEMA, Mustapha Ahmed, in Abuja.

According to the report, cases of water borne diseases such as cholera, typhoid, diarrhoea, would be prevalent due to poor drainage system and open defecations during rainy season.

“Rainfall prediction is expected to be normal for most parts of the country, however adverse environmental conditions are conducive for outbreak of malaria. The harmattan dust in northern part of the country may precipitate allergens and also cause bronchial asthma.

“The predicted high temperature and humid conditions anticipate favourable atmosphere for mosquitoes to thrive in different parts of the country. Nigeria being within meningitis-prone region, coupled with predicted low humidity below 40 percent, low rainfall in some parts, high temperature, and dry north-eastern wind makes vigilance for meningitis to be high for 2022.

“During excessive rainy season, flooded houses would likely become damp and cold, which can lead to pneumonia and other cold related diseases.

“Below-normal rainfall in some parts of the country may cause Nigeria to experience food shortage and death of animals leading to food insecurity,” the report stated.

To this end, the report recommended that the Federal Ministry of Health and NEMA should carry out advocacy visits to state governments, local government authorities, community leaders, traditional leaders, faith-based organizations and other relevant stakeholders on the health implications of the Seasonal Climate Prediction (SCP, 2022).

“States and local government health authorities should regularly enlighten citizens on environmental hygiene practices such as clearing of drainages and proper disposal of household refuse. The use of insecticide treated mosquito nets should be encouraged and provided to families by the LGAs and state governments,” the report said.

Meanwhile, NEMA alerted Nigerians of impending coastal flooding in Rivers, Delta, Lagos and Bayelsa states.

The report said flash and urban flooding might occur in some locations, including Lagos, Abeokuta, Osogbo, Ibadan, Benin City Asaba, Warri, Onisha, Port Harcourt, Kaduna, Sokoto, Yola, Abakaliki, Birni-Kebbi, Makurdi and other major cities, as a result of poor drainage management.